 Overwatch cosplayer blows away the competition as eye-catching Ashe - Dexerto
Cosplay

Overwatch cosplayer blows away the competition as eye-catching Ashe

Published: 31/Dec/2020 6:06 Updated: 31/Dec/2020 6:51

by Brad Norton
Overwatch cosplayer
Instagram: nimfiel / Blizzard

Ashe

A number of cosplayers have tried their hand at capturing Overwatch sharpshooter Ashe in all her accurate glory, though this rendition from Russian model ‘nimfiell’ might be the most impressive to date.

Overwatch cosplayers are often looking to one-up each other with next-level creations. Some decide to take on unique skins while others go the extra mile and cosplay heroes you’d never expect to see in real life.

While these are a surefire way to stand out from the pack, sometimes sticking to the basics is a great way to go as well. Mastering the original Ashe design, Russian cosplayer nimfiel has taken every little detail into account.

From the costume itself down to the finer framework on her ‘Viper’ weapon, no stone has been left unturned with this exceptional Ashe cosplay.

 

A post shared by Lina (@nimfiell)

Starting out with her trademark cowboy hat, this cosplayer hasn’t just purchased any ordinary gear. This custom-made fit features the exact same emblem seen on Ashe’s in-game model. The same level of detail carries down all the way to her boots.

From the tiniest skull and crossbones on her belt to the golden zippers on her top, this version of Ashe looks ripped right from Overwatch.

Multiple photoshoots with all different poses from every angle truly showcase the talented design. No element seems to have been quickly tacked on as the costume has come together with immense detail.

Even down to her makeup, nimfiel has considered everything. Multiple photoshoots feature her in black eyeliner to complement a pale effect across the board. Truly capturing the flair of Ashe in-game.

 

A post shared by Lina (@nimfiell)

Perhaps the only thing that could make this cosplay even better is a special photoshoot with trusty Omnic companion B.O.B. Given the sheer size of her partner, however, that would be a huge undertaking.

Ashe isn’t the only popular character nimfiel has cosplayed over the years. From League of Legends icons to anime heroes and plenty more, be sure to check them all out through her official Instagram account.

Cosplay

Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer becomes Spikemuth’s Gym Leader Marnie

Published: 30/Dec/2020 19:05

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Pokemon Sword & Shield character Marrnie next to cosplayer.
Game Freak / Instagram: @kitaro_cos, @qt1234321

Pokemon Sword & Shield

A Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer created shockwaves on Instagram after showcasing her epic true-to-life take on Gen 8 rival Marnie.

Pokemon Trainers were whisked away to the Galar region for its eighth generation title Sword & Shield. The Nintendo Switch RPG introduced players to new features such as Dynamaxing and online Raid battles.

Fans can’t seem to get enough of the series’ latest rival, Marnie. A talented cosplayer celebrated the heroine by transforming into the character and bringing her hometown Spikemuth to life.

Screenshot of Pokemon Sword & Shield trainer Marnie smiling for her Morpeko.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The new rival introduced in Sword & Shield has been a major hit with Pokemon fans.

Pokemon cosplayer’s real life Marnie

In Gen VIII, players face off against two rivals throughout the story. However, it is Marnie who has stolen the hearts of many fans. The Dark-type Trainer heralds from the small town of Spikemuth and has her own fan club called Team Yell.

Renowned Chinese cosplayer ‘kitaro_cos‘ shared her insanely accurate take on the Sword & Shield heroine on Instagram. The talented artist posed in Marnie’s iconic leather jacket and pink pleated dress, as photographer ‘qt1234321‘ captured her against an epic backdrop of neon lights.

The stunning picture truly brings the RPG to life as the location they used for the photoshoot could easily be mistaken for one of Spikemuth’s many lit up backstreets. Kitaro perfectly mirrors the Galar rival’s battle stance with a Pokeball in hand.

In another shot posted to social media, Kitaro adorably posed with a detailed Morpeko plush. The dual-type ‘mon never leaves Marnie’s side and switches into an angry version after being hit. The cosplayer’s outfit is bursting with many details from the game, from her black choker to her twin ponytail hair – this is easily one of the best re-creations of the character we have ever seen.

Fans of the Spikemuth rival are in luck as the Dark-type Trainer actually makes another appearance in Sword & Shield’s second DLC, The Crown Tundra. Players can team up with the popular character in the new Galarian Star tournament.

Despite only releasing a year ago in November 2019, the eighth generation title is already the third highest-selling release in the entire franchise. Proof that Pokemon is as popular as it’s ever been – even decades after its debut in 1996.