Overwatch cosplayer blows away the competition as eye-catching Ashe - Dexerto

A number of cosplayers have tried their hand at capturing Overwatch sharpshooter Ashe in all her accurate glory, though this rendition from Russian model ‘nimfiell’ might be the most impressive to date.

Overwatch cosplayers are often looking to one-up each other with next-level creations. Some decide to take on unique skins while others go the extra mile and cosplay heroes you’d never expect to see in real life.

While these are a surefire way to stand out from the pack, sometimes sticking to the basics is a great way to go as well. Mastering the original Ashe design, Russian cosplayer nimfiel has taken every little detail into account.

From the costume itself down to the finer framework on her ‘Viper’ weapon, no stone has been left unturned with this exceptional Ashe cosplay.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lina (@nimfiell)

Starting out with her trademark cowboy hat, this cosplayer hasn’t just purchased any ordinary gear. This custom-made fit features the exact same emblem seen on Ashe’s in-game model. The same level of detail carries down all the way to her boots.

From the tiniest skull and crossbones on her belt to the golden zippers on her top, this version of Ashe looks ripped right from Overwatch.

Multiple photoshoots with all different poses from every angle truly showcase the talented design. No element seems to have been quickly tacked on as the costume has come together with immense detail.

Read More: Overwatch cosplayer is feeling festive as Christmas themed Mercy

Even down to her makeup, nimfiel has considered everything. Multiple photoshoots feature her in black eyeliner to complement a pale effect across the board. Truly capturing the flair of Ashe in-game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lina (@nimfiell)

Perhaps the only thing that could make this cosplay even better is a special photoshoot with trusty Omnic companion B.O.B. Given the sheer size of her partner, however, that would be a huge undertaking.

Read More: Overwatch Witch Mercy cosplay

Ashe isn’t the only popular character nimfiel has cosplayed over the years. From League of Legends icons to anime heroes and plenty more, be sure to check them all out through her official Instagram account.