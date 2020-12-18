Logo
Overwatch cosplayer is feeling festive as Christmas themed Mercy

Published: 18/Dec/2020 17:52

by Georgina Smith
polaris.cos next to Mercy from Overwatch
Instagram: polaris.co / Blizzard Entertainment

Mercy Overwatch

A cosplayer from Instagram is bringing the festive spirit to Overwatch this December with their fantastic rendition of Mercy reimagined into some stunning Christmas scenery, merging to two worlds perfectly.

Overwatch’s super-detailed cast of characters has seen fans across the globe fall in love with the varying personalities, and their backstories. And with each fighter having their own set of unique abilities, the possibilities as far as cosplay is concerned are practically endless.

And with the festive season well and truly underway, even more opportunities have opened up for talented cosplayers to flex their costume (and Christmas decoration) skills for their followers.

Overwatch's Mercy reaches her hand out
Blizzard
Mercy is a hugely popular hero in the game.

Cosplayer polaris.cos on Instagram decided to try remodelling support hero Mercy into a beautiful Christmas scene, and has certainly done a fantastic job with it.

Their wig by fuwa_baka is sculpted into Mercy’s classic style, the blonde locks pulled into thick blonde sections that give the illusion of being animated. This is topped with the headpiece that follows the structure of the hair, and accurately mimics Mercy’s design.

Things take a Christmas themed turn with their outfit, a velvet red dress with fluffy white trims to mimic Santa’s clothes, with a knitted scarf over the top to add more of a wintery feel. The outfit ties in great with Mercy’s original design.

The background is like something out of a Christmas movie, with a stunning tree dusted with snow, and full top to bottom with beautiful decorations, and even presents underneath.

And of course, keeping in with Mercy’s original look, polaris.cos has wings clipped to their back, the yellows and whites perfectly tying into the warm colors of the Christmas scene, and making for a brilliant cosplay.

This cosplay will certainly have Overwatch fans in the festive spirit, and polaris.cos definitely managed to pull off the concept with stunning accuracy.

Cyberpunk 2077 cosplayer transforms herself into a Night City Streetkid

Published: 18/Dec/2020 7:54

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Cyberpunk 2077 Cosplay Streetkid
Sydeon / CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 players have had a blast stepping into the shoes of their custom-made characters, but popular streamer and cosplayer Sydeon took it a step further and dressed up as a real-life Streetkid.

Cyberpunk 2077’s controversial launch has polarized gamers since day one. Some of the major bugs and glitches have been fixed. However, it still has serious performance issues on PS4 and Xbox One consoles, which has seen it get taken down from the PSN store.

Still, it’s not all doom and gloom. The game performs well on next-gen consoles and PC and deserves all the critical acclaim. Shroud even described it as “the best single-player game of all time.”

Cyberpunk 2077 Cosplay Streetkid
CD Projekt Red
Cyberpunk 2077 has three playable life paths, and being a Streetkid is one of them.

Either way, Cyberpunk 2077 has proven to be a smash hit in the cosplay community too. But while we’ve seen many characters brought to life, popular streamer and cosplayer Sydeon decided to do something a little different.

Many players have wondered what they’d be like as a character in the game. Better yet, they’ve imagined themselves looking and acting like one of Night City’s Streetkids. Sydeon had the talent and dedication to make it a reality, and she looks fantastic.

 

Sydeon transformed herself into a Streetkid, which is one of three life paths available in Cyberpunk 2077. They know the ins and outs of life on the streets and are often affiliated with gangs.

She’s wearing an all-black outfit with several dangling straps and a yellow belt around her waist. The neon-pink color in her hair and the metallic white face paint add a sense of color to break it up, which complements the dark shade of lipstick.

Sydeon is also wielding an impressive katana with a black and white hilt. It ties perfectly into her outfit, as well as the cold-blooded expression on her face. All the pieces come together and help give off an authentic Cyberpunk 2077 vibe.

Cyberpunk 2077 Cosplay Streetkid
CD Projekt Red
Streetkids in Cyberpunk 2077 often get caught up in shady business.

Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, not yet anyway. However, just because some people don’t enjoy it doesn’t mean everyone has to.

Sydeon seems to be enjoying it so far, and the fact she was willing to create such a stunning cosplay is a testament to that. There’s a reason why she was named our cosplayer of the year.

If you want to watch her play Cyberpunk 2077 or any other game, you can tune in to her Twitch channel.