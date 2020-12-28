Lucie Pohl's stunning Overwatch cosplay summons Witch Mercy - Dexerto

Lucie Pohl is the iconic German actress behind the popular Swiss Overwatch hero Mercy, but she’s taken her acting skills to the next level by literally becoming the Witch herself.

Mercy’s voice is one of her most iconic traits, and her voice lines bring a smile to Overwatch players everywhere. Her iconic “I am taking care of you” or “heroes never die” are music to DPS and tank players ears, especially when she decides to pocket heal you the whole match.

People love the hero so much that they’ve created skin concepts such as Lovebringer Mercy for her, but no skin has become quite as iconic as her Halloween one. The iconic Witch skin has inspired everything from tattoos to cosplays, and it’s this skin that voice actress Lucie Pohl has chosen to recreate.

Fans everywhere really love Lucie, and this cosplay is yet another reason to appreciate the actress behind our favorite hero!

Lucie Pohl becomes Halloween Mercy

The Overwatch icon took to Twitter to share a video of her newest project, which included an amazing cosplay of her virtual persona.

The video, which also discusses the reason that Lucie chose to play Mercy, shows the actress taking flight as the Swiss Angel right at the end of the video. Her outfit is spot on. From the iconic witch hat and pumpkin earrings down to her chocolate brown, withered looking outfit, Lucie is really channelling her inner magic.

It’s pretty clear though that the most impressive part of this cosplay are her wings and her Caduceus Staff. The amber details on the wings sparkle in exactly the same way as Mercy’s and the adorable broom style staff has been masterfully recreated so that it looks like it’s just waiting for someone to take a spin through the skies on it.

BREAKING NEWS: I finally got to cosplay Mercy!!! Thank u @InTheKnow @MalkaSports @mjasmine_design for your amazing work & making me sound like I know what I’m talking about😜 More coming…😇 https://t.co/WTaNH28Ed4 — Lucie Pohl💥 (@LuciePohlComedy) December 25, 2020

We’ve got this awesome still of Lucie in her Mercy cosplay too!

It’s not only the cosplay that’s inspiring though, it’s the video as well. Lucie really seems to have fallen in love with Mercy, noting that she is “she’s a real woman, and I think that in video games and entertainment we have lacked that for so long.” It’s amazing to see her passion for the Overwatch healer channelled into such an awesome cosplay.

So do you love Lucie’s cosplay? We certainly do. In Lucie’s retweet she promises that there’s “more to come,” so we can’t wait to see the official images from this campaign. So make sure you check in with us in the future for some more Lucie X Mercy mischief!