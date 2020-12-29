 My Hero Academia cosplayer turns up the heat as fiery female Shoto Todoroki - Dexerto
Cosplay

My Hero Academia cosplayer turns up the heat as fiery female Shoto Todoroki

Published: 29/Dec/2020 7:14

by Isaac McIntyre
Cosplayer Kaezuko cosplays as My Hero Academia character Shoto Todoroki.
Crunchyroll / Instagram: kaezuko.cos

My Hero Academia

A My Hero Academia cosplayer has set the internet ablaze with her fiery Shoto Todoroki cosplay, complete with a burning fireball and one of the best takes on the fan-fave’s iconic facial scars we’ve seen yet!

Shoto Todoroki is one of My Hero Academia’s more interesting characters. Chosen by Endeavour, his fiery father, to succeed All Might and “become the world’s greatest hero,” the half-hot, half-cold youngster has the weight of the world on his shoulders.

All that is muddled by the fact that he hates his father. When he joins U.A. ⁠— where he meets eventual allies like Midoriya and Bakugo ⁠— he’s aiming to escape Endeavour’s shadow.

Shoto Todoroki is “moody” and “stoic,” and that’s exactly what drew popular Instagram cosplayer Kaezuko to him in the first place. She seems to understand the young hero well too ⁠— her new cosplay captures him perfectly!

Crunchyroll / Bones
Shoto Todoroki is one of My Hero Academia’s most popular characters, best-known for his half-ice, half-fire quirk.

This isn’t the first time Kaezuko has cosplayed the half-hot, half-cold U.A. hero, but she’s “always trying to do it better,” and this time she’s certainly turned on the heat.

There’s always two parts of any perfect Todoroki cosplay My Hero Academia fans want to get right, and in this case both are awesome! Kaezuko has put on a half-white, half-red wig to stand out against the deep blue U.A. High school uniform.

The second is Shoto’s iconic face scar, a burn across his left eye.

Kaezuko used liquid latex to add texture to the scar, and darkened her eye with a crimson blush to make the burn. She also added a bright blue contact, which stands out in the center of Todoroki’s burned eye whenever he appears in the anime.

“I’m happy with how it turned out!” the cosplayer told Dexerto. “I always really like seeing how my cosplays have progressed, and how I can still improve.”

Kaezuko unveils her fiery My Hero Academia Shoto Todoroki cosplay.
Supplied by Kaezuko
It’s clear Kaezuko put a lot of love into her Todoroki cosplay, and for good reason; the half-and-half hero is “definitely” her favorite My Hero Academia character.

“I’ve liked Shoto since I first started watching the anime three years ago,” she admitted. “I really like his half-fire, half-ice quirk, as it made me think of Game of Thrones… I always tend to like the more moody characters, and in the beginning, he was exactly that!”

“He’s definitely my favorite. He’s had great character development.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by kaelynn ranae. (@kaezuko.cos)

Love Kaezuko’s Todoroki cosplay? Well, you’re in luck; the cosplayer told Dexerto she plans to make more My Hero Academia outfits soon. Her next project will be Camie Utsushimi, the second-year Shiketsu High School student who creates illusions.

“I have a Camie Utsushimi in the works!” the cosplayer said. “I’m really excited to do that one as well. She’s a really fun character, so it will be fun to cosplay her!”

While you wait ⁠— Kaezuko hasn’t said when her next My Hero Academia cosplay will be ready ⁠— make sure you check out some of the other spectacular MHA outfits we’ve featured, including Mina Ahsido, the villainous Himiko Toga, and more!

