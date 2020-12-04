Logo
My Hero Academia cosplayer goes viral as fiery real life Katsuki Bakugou

Published: 4/Dec/2020 18:55

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of My Hero Academia Bakugou next to cosplayer.
Bones / Instagram: @sophieriis, @jacob.cr2

A My Hero Academia cosplayer made waves on Instagram after creating the perfect depiction of hot-headed character Katsuki Bakugou. The artist’s explosive take on the protagonist will have fans feeling the heat.

Few animes transcend the level of popularity that My Hero Academia has. Its story about a high school that trains teenagers with superpowers called quirks has become an absolute worldwide phenomenon.

A cosplayer celebrated the franchise by sharing their true-to-life take on popular character Katsuki Bakugou. The artist looks so much like him, it’s almost as if the fiery student has burned his way out of the screen.

Screenshot of Bakugou in My Hero Academia anime season 1.
Bones / Crunchyroll
The short-tempered student is beloved by fans.

My Hero Academia cosplayer’s perfect Bakugou

While most of the anime centers on main protagonist Izuku Midoriya, the series quickly introduces a diverse cast once the character enrolls at U.A High. One of those is his childhood friend and rival Bakugou. 

Cosplayer Soph ‘sophieriiis’ went viral on Instagram after sharing their mind-blowing transformation into the hot-headed Katsuki. The artist brought the student’s explosive quirk to life with the help of photographer ‘jacob.cr2‘, who captured them posing with flames shooting from their hands.

In the series, Bakugou is able to store up sweat into his grenade shaped wrist guards, which Sophie has faithfully portrayed with life-size props. The artist also perfectly mirrored the hero’s large metal knee pads and neck brace which he uses to protect himself from explosions.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Soph (@sophieriis)

In another stunning shot posted to their social media, the cosplayer re-created an iconic scene from season one of the anime. With both fists extended out, the artist captured the character’s rage which has become his trademark throughout the popular series.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Soph (@sophieriis)

My Hero Academia originally made its debut as a manga back in 2014, however its anime adaptation a fews years later by Studio Bones made it a cultural worldwide phenomena.

The series’ animated fourth arc wrapped up in April, with rumors of season five returning sometime in 2021. Those wanting to catch up in time can watch all episodes on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.