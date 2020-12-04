My Hero Academia cosplayer goes viral as fiery real life Katsuki Bakugou

A My Hero Academia cosplayer made waves on Instagram after creating the perfect depiction of hot-headed character Katsuki Bakugou. The artist’s explosive take on the protagonist will have fans feeling the heat.

Few animes transcend the level of popularity that My Hero Academia has. Its story about a high school that trains teenagers with superpowers called quirks has become an absolute worldwide phenomenon.

A cosplayer celebrated the franchise by sharing their true-to-life take on popular character Katsuki Bakugou. The artist looks so much like him, it’s almost as if the fiery student has burned his way out of the screen.

My Hero Academia cosplayer’s perfect Bakugou

While most of the anime centers on main protagonist Izuku Midoriya, the series quickly introduces a diverse cast once the character enrolls at U.A High. One of those is his childhood friend and rival Bakugou.

Cosplayer Soph ‘sophieriiis’ went viral on Instagram after sharing their mind-blowing transformation into the hot-headed Katsuki. The artist brought the student’s explosive quirk to life with the help of photographer ‘jacob.cr2‘, who captured them posing with flames shooting from their hands.

In the series, Bakugou is able to store up sweat into his grenade shaped wrist guards, which Sophie has faithfully portrayed with life-size props. The artist also perfectly mirrored the hero’s large metal knee pads and neck brace which he uses to protect himself from explosions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soph (@sophieriis)

In another stunning shot posted to their social media, the cosplayer re-created an iconic scene from season one of the anime. With both fists extended out, the artist captured the character’s rage which has become his trademark throughout the popular series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soph (@sophieriis)

My Hero Academia originally made its debut as a manga back in 2014, however its anime adaptation a fews years later by Studio Bones made it a cultural worldwide phenomena.

The series’ animated fourth arc wrapped up in April, with rumors of season five returning sometime in 2021. Those wanting to catch up in time can watch all episodes on Crunchyroll and Funimation.