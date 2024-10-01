My Hero Academia creator “cried” while drawing one crucial scene

My Hero Academia Season 7 is almost over as Episode 19 not only made the fans emotional but also caused creator Kohei Horikoshi to shed tears while drawing one crucial scene.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 19 is one of the most heartwarming episodes of the series. Not only does it have spectacular animation, but it also features Dabi stopping his rampage. Dabi was about to explode due to overheating but the Todoroki family arrived just in time.

Rei Todoroki uses her Quirk to cool her son and balance his body temperature. She also apologizes and begs him to stop but the villain doesn’t listen. Just then Shoto arrives at the scene and defeats his elder brother. However, Shoto wouldn’t have reached there if not for Iida.

The young heroes encourage each other to become the kind of heroes they always wanted to be. This episode also marks the conclusion of Iida’s character as he stays true to his ideals.

My Hero Academia creator shares on Twitter/X, “Yesterday’s episode of My Hero Academia is now streaming! I cried while drawing Iida’s conclusion, so I was happy to be given the opportunity to draw it!”

Fans are filled with respect and praise towards the author as they reply to his post with heartwarming messages. They also acknowledge the beautiful anime adaption in Season 7 Episode 19.

“Yesterday’s My Hero Academia was a masterpiece! I was moved by Endeavor’s efforts to confront his sins and the Todoroki family’s love for one another. In big battles, each event can become quite chaotic, but I was really impressed by how the events were carefully outlined in an easy-to-understand way,” writes one fan.

Another says, “Yesterday’s broadcast of My Hero Academia was very moving! Iida’s conclusion scene was especially memorable. I heard that the animation was wonderful, and I could really feel the emotion. It’s wonderful that you feel so attached to it that you cry while drawing!”

