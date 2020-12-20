Logo
My Hero Academia cosplayer thirsts for blood as Himiko Toga

Published: 20/Dec/2020 17:56

by Georgina Smith
Bones / Instagram: blood.raven, rudyphototaker

Himiko Toga My Hero Academia

A My Hero Academia cosplayer has done an incredible job of recreating one of the anime’s most prominent villains, Himiko Toga, having revised an already stunning version of the character from around a year ago.

While My Hero Academia has plenty of interesting heroes for the audience to root for, each with their own fascinating Quirks, no one has captured people’s attention in quite the way the Himiko Toga has.

As one of the series’ primary antagonists, the blood drinking villain causes chaos for some of the main cast. But her eerily cheerful demeanor combined with her vicious character qualities has made her an iconic figure for many fans.

Himiko Toga in My Hero Academia.
Bone Inc
Himiko Toga is a vicious villain with a taste for blood.

This has gone on in turn to prompt many cosplays inspired by the character, and with a wide range of unique aspects to her appearance, people have had plenty of fun recreating Toga.

We’ve seen some fantastic cosplays from bloodraven before including a spooky take on Pennywise for the movie IT, and as other MHA character’s like Midnight. We even saw her do a fantastic version of Toga before.

Cosplayer reveals new and improved Toga

However, she recently revealed that she had been working on a new version of her Toga cosplay, and just as we thought her last one couldn’t be improved upon, a year later this new version has proven to be even more stunning than the ones before it.

In stunning photos shot by rudyphototaker, bloodraven shows off the base canisters by thedangerousladies, that she reveals she actually painted herself, giving it a super detailed look. The canisters are now also removable thanks to magnets, making it fully operational, not just cool looking.

A new wig with a base from kasouwigs has been styled to emulate Toga’s voluminous buns on either side of her head, with the defined spikes giving the look a definite animated feel.

The classic school uniform style combined with the heavy machinery and masks perfectly highlights Toga’s contrasting personality, and the way she poses definitely brings life into the already dynamic outfit.

This new version of her Toga cosplay was certainly worth the wait, as the photos that came from the shoot are incredible.

My Hero Academia cosplayer burns bright as fiery female Shoto Todoroki

Published: 14/Dec/2020 7:22

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Shoot Todoroki My hero academia cosplay
Kiyekuu / Viz Media

My Hero Academia

Shoto Todoroki is a popular choice among My Hero Academia cosplayers for many reasons, but one fan went above and beyond and managed to bring him to life with a female twist.

My Hero Academia fans love that the show revolves around many incredible characters, even if the main focus is often on Izuku Midoriya. But while they’re all special in their own way, it’s hard to name one more universally loved than Shoto Todoroki.

It’s not because he’s the youngest son of Enji Todoroki, better known as Endeavour, who is introduced as the second-highest ranked hero after All Might. Instead, it’s because he changed from someone who was cold and detached to a caring and kind classmate.

Plus, the fact his quirk, Half-Cold Half-Hot, lets him control fire and ice makes him one of the coolest characters in the series. There’s something special about being able to control the elements, especially two at once.

Interestingly, he also bears a striking resemblance to Prince Zuko from Avatar: The Last Airbender. The two of them both had to overcome personal hardship and have visible burn scars on their face.

Shoot Todoroki My hero academia cosplay
Viz Media
Shoot Todoroki is one of the most popular characters in My Hero Academia.

Kiyekuu is a popular cosplayer who set the internet on fire when she posted a picture of herself cosplaying Shoto Todoroki on Instagram. What sets it apart from the rest is the fact it’s a genderbend.

“I am so proud with how my [Shoto Todoroki] genderbend cosplay came out,” she said. “This is from the anime My Hero Academia! Two genderbend cosplays within a week? Holy! I hope you guys are enjoying the new cosplays as much as I am.”

 

The outfit itself is simple enough, but it still looks great. The true quality, however, lies in the hair and make-up. Kiyekuu absolutely nailed the shades of white and red in her hair as well as the brown and green in her eyes.

Cosplayers are often graded on how elaborate the outfit is. But sometimes simpler can be better, and the true art lies in how closely the person resembles the character.

If they’re able to overcome obstacles like a genderbend, then they deserve all the praise.