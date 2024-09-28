My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 19 leaves fans in tears after Todoroki family’s final confrontation

Dabi is finally stopped by his family in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 19, in a moment so emotionally charged that it leaves viewers in sniffles.

Following Kohei Horikoshi manga’s ending, My Hero Academia Season 7 is leaving no stone unturned to give fans one hell of a season. Full of spectacular animation and jaw-dropping visuals, it’s the anime show at its peak.

Like every other episode in Season 7, the anime’s latest offering won viewers’ hearts with the emotional conclusion to Dabi’s fight. After obsessively trying to kill his father, the villain is finally stopped in Episode 19.

Titled ‘I am here’, the episode sees the continuation of Dabi vs. Endeavor. The villain begins to lose his mind as his body continues to heat up and is about to eventually destroy the whole area. Endeavor, remorseful of his actions, is prepared to die with him.

Kohei Horikoshi/Bones Shoto finally defeats Dabi

But before Dabi explodes, the Todoroki family arrives. Rei cools her son with her Quirk, apologizing to him for failing as a mother and begging him to stop. Dabi, however, is too gone to accept it. But when everything seems over, Shoto arrives at the spot and finally defeats his big brother.

The scene is poignant, showing memories of a young Touya and the cracks his trauma caused in his psyche. His parents’ regret and Shoto’s overwhelming sadness make the moment even more painful to watch.

Fans are blown over by how beautifully this part of the manga is adapted. One such fan posted on X: “‘Everyone dies… scum Dad… die all of you… me too die’ – Dabi. ‘I hate you Dad’ – Dabi with tears streaming down his frozen/burnt face. S7 EP19 of My Hero Academia was really emotional.”

“Todoroki family drama is objectively Hori’s best writing, a tale of just atonement and regret. Add that with the best adaptation possible…” wrote another. “Tears were shed, butt cheeks were clenched. This is peak fiction, this is anime at its absolute best, and this is My Hero Academia.”

“Touya talking while openly crying so vulnerably like a little kid. Horikoshi was seriously cooking when he was writing todofam plotline honestly one of the best plotlines ever. My poor baby Touya, I hope u rest now,” shared a third.

You can watch the new episode on Crunchyroll. The next installment will be released on October 5 before the season ends on October 12 (unless there's a sudden delay).

