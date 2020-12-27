 Demon Slayer fan slithers into perfect Obanai Iguro cosplay - Dexerto
Demon Slayer fan slithers into perfect Obanai Iguro cosplay

Published: 27/Dec/2020 5:51

by Andrew Amos
Demon Slayer cosplayer next to iguro
Instagram: haniekuar / Funimation

The merciless Obanai Iguro might not be one of the most popular Demon Slayer characters, but Malay cosplayer ‘haniekuar’ has managed to pull off a stunning rendition of the Corps member.

Iguro’s story in Demon Slayer is quite an interesting one. He’s very dedicated to the cause of the Demon Slayer Corps, almost to a fault. His harsh and strict personality has caught him in more than his fair share of bad situations.

It stems from a rough upbringing ⁠— not unlike any of the other members of the Corps ⁠— where he was born into a selfish, Demon-sacrificing clan. However, that doesn’t mean he’s cold: all he wants to do is cleanse his bloodline and stop the scourge of the Twelve Kizuki.

He only made a brief appearance at the end of Season 1 of the anime, but that hasn’t stopped fans from falling in love with the character. Ahead of Season 2, Malay cosplayer haniekuar took it upon themselves to bring Obanai to life.

The cosplay might seem simple enough ⁠— given the Demon Slayer uniform is typically just a robe ⁠— however, it’s the small intricate details that count, and Hanie has those in spades.

 

A post shared by HANIE ヘニー (@haniekuar)

They made sure to get everything down pat, from the heterochromatic eyes to the bandages strapped across Iguro’s mouth and legs. Hanie even made a snake just like the one Iguro has in the anime as part of his Serpent Breathing power.

“I felt like I portrayed Iguro unexpectedly well here,” the cosplayer told fans on Instagram.

Funnily enough, Hanie did a duo cosplay with their friend, who was dressed up as Mitsuri Kanroji. Given Iguro has a crush on Mitsuri in Demon Slayer, it’s a perfect pairing.

 

A post shared by HANIE ヘニー (@haniekuar)

Of course, we’ve only been given a slight look at Iguro in the first season of Demon Slayer. With Season 2, we will get to see more of the Demon Slayer Corps member, and maybe see a softer side in him.

Death Note cosplayer goes viral on TikTok as the perfect L Lawliet

Published: 26/Dec/2020 16:27

by Georgina Smith
Cosplayer cospoxia next to L from Death Note
Instagram: cospoxia / Madhouse

An incredibly talented cosplayer has flexed their costume skills on both TikTok and Instagram with their real-life recreation of L from the anime Death Note, securing hundreds of thousands of likes on TikTok alone.

Death Note was a hugely popular anime when it originally ran from 2006 to 2007, but to this day remains an entertaining show for new and old audiences alike thanks to its fascinating cast of characters and gripping plot.

The show follows the story of a young man named Light Yagami who finds a notebook that allows him to kill people simply by writing their names, aiming to rid the world of all evil with his new found powers.

Three Death Note characters in promo shot

L is a detective who is just as smart as Light, and it becomes his sole mission to put a stop to the reign of terror carried out by the mysterious ‘Kira.’

L’s unique habits and incredible mind have made him a hugely popular character among fans, and many have taken up the challenge of trying to cosplay the intriguing detective, including cospoxia.

Cospoxia perfectly recreates L

Cospoxia has L’s signature ruffled black hair, a chunk of hair falling between the eyes just like the character, and hair flicking out at all angles, mimicking the anime art style perfectly.

 

A post shared by ann (@cospoxia)

A reflection can be seen in their eyes giving the steel iris a dramatic edge, with subtle makeup highlighting L’s features and adding to the overall effect.

Paired with a simple white tee, handcuffs, and a teacup, cospoxia looks remarkably similar to the original character. This cosplayer also showed off their version of L in action in a series of TikToks.

Cospoxia can be seen stacking up cubes of sugar alongside popular TikTok sound Girls in the Hood by Megan Thee Stallion, and the resemblance was absolutely uncanny, pinpointing L’s mannerisms exactly.

Thank you for 100K what 😳👀 #lcosplay #deathnote #llawliet #ldeathnote #ldeathnotecosplay #lightyagami #misaamane

The cosplay definitely proved to be a popular one among fans, as Cospoxia’s most popular L video received over 280,000 likes, with a few of their other videos racking up a fair amount of views too.

This cosplayer’s real-life take on fan-favorite character L has turned out amazingly well, as proven by the warm reception from fans of the show.