Demon Slayer fan slithers into perfect Obanai Iguro cosplay - Dexerto

The merciless Obanai Iguro might not be one of the most popular Demon Slayer characters, but Malay cosplayer ‘haniekuar’ has managed to pull off a stunning rendition of the Corps member.

Iguro’s story in Demon Slayer is quite an interesting one. He’s very dedicated to the cause of the Demon Slayer Corps, almost to a fault. His harsh and strict personality has caught him in more than his fair share of bad situations.

It stems from a rough upbringing ⁠— not unlike any of the other members of the Corps ⁠— where he was born into a selfish, Demon-sacrificing clan. However, that doesn’t mean he’s cold: all he wants to do is cleanse his bloodline and stop the scourge of the Twelve Kizuki.

He only made a brief appearance at the end of Season 1 of the anime, but that hasn’t stopped fans from falling in love with the character. Ahead of Season 2, Malay cosplayer haniekuar took it upon themselves to bring Obanai to life.

The cosplay might seem simple enough ⁠— given the Demon Slayer uniform is typically just a robe ⁠— however, it’s the small intricate details that count, and Hanie has those in spades.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HANIE ヘニー (@haniekuar)

They made sure to get everything down pat, from the heterochromatic eyes to the bandages strapped across Iguro’s mouth and legs. Hanie even made a snake just like the one Iguro has in the anime as part of his Serpent Breathing power.

Read More: Death Note cosplayer goes viral on TikTok as the perfect L

“I felt like I portrayed Iguro unexpectedly well here,” the cosplayer told fans on Instagram.

Funnily enough, Hanie did a duo cosplay with their friend, who was dressed up as Mitsuri Kanroji. Given Iguro has a crush on Mitsuri in Demon Slayer, it’s a perfect pairing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HANIE ヘニー (@haniekuar)

Of course, we’ve only been given a slight look at Iguro in the first season of Demon Slayer. With Season 2, we will get to see more of the Demon Slayer Corps member, and maybe see a softer side in him.