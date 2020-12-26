Logo
Anime

My Hero Academia cosplayer embraces the Christmas spirit as Mina Ashido

Published: 26/Dec/2020 2:55

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
My Hero Academia Mina Ashido cosplay
Mathilde / Viz Media

Share

My Hero Academia

Mina Ashido is less popular than other characters in My Hero Academia, but she still has plenty of fans, and one decided to mix pink with red and cosplay her with a Christmas twist.

My Hero Academia’s characters come in all shapes and sizes. Each one has a unique look, personality, and style. However, what truly separates them from others is their trademark quirk.

Tsuyu Asui, better known as Froppy, looks and acts like a frog in line with her quirk. Koji Koda looks like a rock, and his quirk allows him to have a special kinship with animals and even control them.

However, neither of them look as eccentric as Mino Ashido. She has pink skin, black eyes with yellow irises, disheveled fluffy pink hair, and two yellow horns sticking out of her head. It’s all due to her quirk, Acid, which lets her produce a corrosive liquid from her body.

My Hero Academia Mina Ashido cosplay
Viz Media
Mina Ashido has a cheerful and warm personality, but she’s a formidable hero too.

It’s not all about her appearance, though. My Hero Academia fans love her cheerful and outgoing personality and the fact she’s obsessed with fashion. Mino Ashido’s hero costume, which is essentially a purple and turquoise bodysuit, is a testament to that.

If she were real, she’d be proud of a popular cosplayer named Mathilde, who brought her to life in style. However, instead of her wearing her hero outfit or the U.A High School uniform, Mathilde slipped into a red and white Christmas outfit instead.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mathilde 🍃 (@mathildesommer)

The outfit, which looks like a one-piece Christmas dress mixed with some straps and sleeves, is all class.

However, the pink skin, pink hair, make-up, eye-color, and of course, the horns steal the show.

Cosplayers often have a hard time trying to re-create Mino Ashido’s appearance. After all, it’s hard to become completely pink. Still, Mathilde seemed to have no issues at all. She absolutely nailed it, and her fans thought so too.

Cosplay

Demon Slayer cosplayer transforms into cunning demon Doma

Published: 23/Dec/2020 7:16

by Andrew Amos
Doma cosplay from Demon Slayer
Viz Media / Instagram: ygodm2

Share

Demon Slayer

If you’re an anime-only Demon Slayer fan, you probably haven’t heard much about Doma yet. However, in anticipation for Season 2, Japanese cosplayer Kuzuko is bringing the hype as the third-highest ranking member of the Twelve Kizuki and playing the villain perfectly.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Demon Slayer manga and anime.

For every good story, there’s the heroes and the villains. In Demon Slayer, that’s the Demon Slayer Corps ⁠— looking to protect humanity ⁠— and the Twelve Kizuki threatening to kill them all.

There’s hardly a more powerful demon in the franchise than the nonchalant Doma. Holding the position of Upper Rank Two within the Twelve Kizuki, his powers are something to behold.

Having transformed into a demon a century before the show was set, Doma’s two-faced personality has led many people to their peril. He brings in many loyal followers to his cult, before devouring them mercilessly, all while fending off the Demon Slayers looking to take him down.

It’s a lot to take in a cosplay, especially given his character design is stunning. However, Japanese cosplayer ‘Kuzuko’ has managed to do just that.

They’ve managed to portray the elegant Demon perfectly, with a very intricate robe ⁠— more so than Doma actually wears in the manga. They also recreated Doma’s gold-plated fans, one of the many tools in his arsenal.

Kuzuko topped it all off with a perfectly manicured wig ⁠— golden blond, just as it’s described in the manga ⁠— and his hat. The only thing that’s missing is Doma’s spectacular rainbow colored eyes, but that’d be almost impossible to pull off in reality.

They even pose with one of Shinobu’s butterflies in the photoshoot ⁠— we’ll let you connect the dots from there.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 巴くずこ (@ygodm2)

We haven’t quite had the chance to see Doma’s adaptation into the anime yet ⁠— that’s coming in the upcoming Season 2, which is likely to drop sometime in 2021, although no date has been locked in yet. However, when he does, you can expect him to look just like Kuzuko’s cosplay.