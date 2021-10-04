My Hero Academia cosplayer towers over fans as spectacular Mt. Lady

An amazing cosplayer named Sakurabrii towered over her fans with a spectacular transformation into Mt. Lady, the larger-than-life hero with an even bigger personality from My Hero Academia.

Yu Takeyama, better known as Mt. Lady, might only be the No. 23 Pro Hero in My Hero Academia, but her enormous personality and size have helped her become one of the most popular supporting characters in the show.

Cosplayers can’t seem to get enough of her, too. Since she first appeared in Episode 1, we’ve seen her brought to life in incredible detail by talented cosplayers likes Natalia_Kat, Hendoart, and Sara Mei Kasai.

Advertisement

Sakurabrii’s take on the larger-than-life hero is among the best, too. Not only did she look the part, complete with the purple, white, and orange skintight bodysuit, purple gloves, mask, and horns. She also posed with a thunderous kick.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of it. If you dig through the comments, you’ll see them describe it as amazing, awesome, and stunning. In fact, it was so good, it’s already drawn 4,000 replies across the board.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bri ♡ (@sakurabrii)

If you love Sakurabrii’s Mt. Lady cosplay as much as we did, you can show your support by giving her a follow on Instagram and a subscription on YouTube.

Advertisement

Read More: My Hero Academia cosplayer thirsts for blood as Himiko Toga

Her collection of awesome cosplays is growing each day, and it’s only a matter of time before her 14,000 followers multiply.