My Hero Academia cosplayer steals the spotlight as colossal Mt. Lady

Published: 23/Jan/2021 6:39

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
My Hero Academia Mt. Lady cosplay
Instagram: @sarameikasai / Viz Media

My Hero Academia

Mt. Lady loves being the center of attention in My Hero Academia, but a talented cosplayer has stolen the spotlight from her with a colossal transformation that popped off hard on social media.

Yu Takeyama, better known as Mt. Lady, isn’t one of the central characters in My Hero Academia. She isn’t even in the top ten professional hero rankings. However, she is still ranked highly, coming in at Number 23.

But what she lacks in rank, she makes up for in size. Mt. Lady’s quirk, Gigantification, allows her to become 20 meters tall. It makes her stick out like a sore thumb, which she loves since she’s obsessed with the idea of fame and money.

Still, despite her materialistic ambitions and imperfections, she’s a true hero at heart. Her strength and size have come in handy multiple times, and she’s helped saved countless lives.

My Hero Academia Mt. Lady cosplay
Viz Media
Mt. Lady’s quirk makes her as tall as some buildings.

If Mt. Lady existed in real life, there’s no doubt she’d spend a lot of time posing in her hero outfit on social media. However, if that was her game, she’d definitely lose to a cosplayer named Sara Mei Kasai.

Sara has a little less than a million followers on Instagram, which is insane. But her cosplays are so good, every time she posts one, the numbers keep on climbing. Now, she’s outdone herself with a phenomenal Mt. Lady cosplay, and her fans love it.

“A NEW COSPLAY? YES! IT’S MT LADY!” she wrote. “Do you prefer pic 1 or 2? I couldn’t choose.”

 

A post shared by Sara Mei Kasai (@sarameikasai)

Sara stole the spotlight in the outfit. She captured every detail, from the purple, white, and orange skintight bodysuit with three diamond-shaped dots, to the purple gloves, mask, and horns. And let’s not forget about the blonde hair. Mt. Lady herself would be impressed.

But while fans were busy trying to decide which of the two pictures they preferred, she posted another one. It was a before-and-after shot of the transformation and provided a more zoomed out perspective.

 

A post shared by Sara Mei Kasai (@sarameikasai)


The two posts have almost 80,000 likes between them, which is impressive. However, it seems like just another day’s work for the talented cosplayer.

Sara has set the bar high for other Mt. Lady cosplayers to follow. She deserves to be in the spotlight for making this piece look so good, and she’ll undoubtedly remain there for quite some time.

Neon Genesis Evangelion cosplayer destroys Angels as perfect Asuka Langley

Published: 22/Jan/2021 21:05

by Brent Koepp
Asuka Langley from Evangelion anime next to cosplayer.
Studio Khara / Instagram: @keikocosplay, @micheltakumacosplay

Neon Genesis Evangelion

A Neon Genesis Evangelion cosplayer made waves on Instagram after sharing her insanely accurate take on protagonist Asuka Langley.

One of the most influential animes of all time, Neon Genesis Evangelion helped shape the Mecha genre for decades to come after its groundbreaking debut in 1995.

A talented cosplayer honored the beloved series by bringing one of its most popular characters, Asuka Langley, to life with her mind-blowing recreation of the heroine.

Screenshot of Asuka Langley in Evangelion anime sitting on a mech.
Studio Khara / Gainax
Asuka is one of the most popular characters from the iconic Mecha anime.

Evangelion’s Asuka brought to life with incredible cosplay

The anime takes place in a post-apocalyptic Tokyo where alien beings called Angels have humanity on the brink of destruction. Characters like Asuka Langley pilot giant Mecha called Evangelion to fight back the enormous threat.

Cosplayer Esther ‘keikocosplay’ transformed into the heroine on Instagram, and wowed with her incredibly faithful portrayal. The artist nailed the character’s look, mirroring her flowing auburn hair that runs down her back, as well as her signature red clip accessories. 

Photographer ‘MichelTakuma’ captured Keiko posing in Langley’s red pilot bodysuit. Her depiction of her uniform is full of details, such as her black under-armor with circuits, and the green light that runs across the top of her neckline.

In another picture taken by ‘bcwphoto’, the cosplayer re-created an iconic scene from the anime where Asuka is wounded in the eye. The character is often depicted wearing an eyepatch after the important scene. Keiko’s gorgeous true-to-life depiction of the moment is chilling. 

Evangelion was written and directed by renowned Japanese artist Hideaki Anno. Despite its release over two decades ago, the series is as popular as its ever been. Its influential story has had a major impact on the medium.

Those that have never seen the iconic shows are in luck as the original adaptation can be watched on Netflix right now. Its multiple spinoffs and sequels can also be caught on streaming services Funimation and Crunchyroll. 