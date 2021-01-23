My Hero Academia cosplayer steals the spotlight as colossal Mt. Lady

Mt. Lady loves being the center of attention in My Hero Academia, but a talented cosplayer has stolen the spotlight from her with a colossal transformation that popped off hard on social media.

Yu Takeyama, better known as Mt. Lady, isn’t one of the central characters in My Hero Academia. She isn’t even in the top ten professional hero rankings. However, she is still ranked highly, coming in at Number 23.

But what she lacks in rank, she makes up for in size. Mt. Lady’s quirk, Gigantification, allows her to become 20 meters tall. It makes her stick out like a sore thumb, which she loves since she’s obsessed with the idea of fame and money.

Still, despite her materialistic ambitions and imperfections, she’s a true hero at heart. Her strength and size have come in handy multiple times, and she’s helped saved countless lives.

If Mt. Lady existed in real life, there’s no doubt she’d spend a lot of time posing in her hero outfit on social media. However, if that was her game, she’d definitely lose to a cosplayer named Sara Mei Kasai.

Sara has a little less than a million followers on Instagram, which is insane. But her cosplays are so good, every time she posts one, the numbers keep on climbing. Now, she’s outdone herself with a phenomenal Mt. Lady cosplay, and her fans love it.

“A NEW COSPLAY? YES! IT’S MT LADY!” she wrote. “Do you prefer pic 1 or 2? I couldn’t choose.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Mei Kasai (@sarameikasai)

Sara stole the spotlight in the outfit. She captured every detail, from the purple, white, and orange skintight bodysuit with three diamond-shaped dots, to the purple gloves, mask, and horns. And let’s not forget about the blonde hair. Mt. Lady herself would be impressed.

But while fans were busy trying to decide which of the two pictures they preferred, she posted another one. It was a before-and-after shot of the transformation and provided a more zoomed out perspective.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Mei Kasai (@sarameikasai)



The two posts have almost 80,000 likes between them, which is impressive. However, it seems like just another day’s work for the talented cosplayer.

Sara has set the bar high for other Mt. Lady cosplayers to follow. She deserves to be in the spotlight for making this piece look so good, and she’ll undoubtedly remain there for quite some time.