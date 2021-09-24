My Hero Academia cosplayer thirsts for blood as maniacal Himiko Toga

Himiko Toga has been getting lots of screentime in the latest My Hero Academia arc, and it motivated Tenevi, a popular cosplayer on Instagram, to bring the bloodthirsty villain to life.

My Hero Academia Season 5 is on the verge of reaching its final episode since premiering on March 27, 2021. It’s given viewers a chance to learn more about the League of Villains and its member’s backstories, including Himiko Toga.

Fans have been captivated by her strange personality ever since she first appeared in Episode 31. At times, she can be affectionate and cheerful, especially towards those she likes, including Izuku Midoriya.

However, she also has a cruel and sadistic side. Plus, her vampire-like quirk lets her transform into people whose blood she has ingested, making her one of the most feared villains throughout the storyline.

Still, that hasn’t discouraged cosplayers from bringing her to life, and it certainly didn’t stop Tenevi, a popular cosplayer with almost 15,000 followers on Instagram, from coming up with one of the best transformations we’ve seen.

Tenevi nailed everything from the hair, makeup, and costume to all the minor bits and pieces, including the piped black mask with silver canisters around her shoulders. It’s perfect from head to toe.

It’s not the first time we’ve covered one of Tenevi’s cosplays, and it won’t be the last. Her cosplays are amazing, and we can’t wait to see what she’s got in store next.

If you’d like to support her and keep an eye on her future projects, you can subscribe to her Patreon by clicking here.