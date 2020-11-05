 My Hero Academia cosplayer dresses up as pro hero Miruko - Dexerto
My Hero Academia cosplayer dresses up as pro hero Miruko

Published: 5/Nov/2020 4:07 Updated: 5/Nov/2020 4:17

by Alan Bernal
my hero academia
Bones / juvartsy

My Hero Academia

The My Hero Academia fan base has dug up countless cosplays covering U.A. High School’s most popular students, but sometimes the community gives a special shout to professional talent like Miruko.

As one of the pro heroes of the series, Rumi Usagiyama, aka Miruko, doesn’t always show up in the spotlight episode to episode. But the hero empowered with the abilities of a rabbit has been fan-favorite, even with limited exposure.

While past designs have paid homage to series-regulars like Toga or Midoriya, cosplayer Julianna ‘juvartsy’ showed off a cosplay based on the rabbit hero that is a perfect rendition of the anime.

Unlike other intricate or wild designs that some of MHA characters could have, Miruko has a much simpler design for her hero costume. Her white leotard has trims of purple and a yellow crescent moon design over chest.

In the anime, she can also be seen with two large metal plates around her waist, a hero-tool that likely allows her to make full use of her rabbit-inspired powers.

Though her cosplay isn’t outfitted with heavy metal accessories, juvartsy still brought most of the elements to play with the design she used.

While Miruko looks like someone who’s always down to rumble, the cosplayer brought a calmer aesthetic to the character. Though she managed to outfit herself as the hero to a T, even donning the character’s red eyes that she’s known for.

In fact, juvartsy has been known to cosplay as popular MHA icons like Toga, Todoroki, and even Bakugo as well as characters from other beloved franchises.

With the next season of the My Hero Academia anime soon on the way, cosplayers are going to be all-hands on deck to celebrate the latest releases for the critically-acclaimed series.

Even though Miruko is one of the top heroes in the MHA story, series-regulars usually get more love from the fan base in regards to how many people dress up as them.

As the next chapter of the anime is almost upon us, we’ll see if we get to see more of Miruko that will surely result in more cosplayers dressing up as the Rabbit Hero.

My Hero Academia cosplayer disguises herself as mischievous Himiko Toga

Published: 3/Nov/2020 7:02 Updated: 3/Nov/2020 8:02

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
My Hero Academia Himiko Toga Cosplay
Viz Media / Instagram: ladyjunimo

Himiko Toga My Hero Academia

Himiko Toga is an immensely popular character in My Hero Academia despite being a villain, and one cosplayer has paid her respects with a ghoulishly accurate cosplay.

My Hero Academia has awesome characters from all different walks of life, but none of them are more impish than Himiko Toga. However, even though she’s a major antagonist and villain, she’s developed a cult following among fans.

Some are drawn to her cheerful and charming but sadistic personality, while others can’t get enough of her awesome quirk. In essence, she can transform into a physical lookalike of others and even copy their voice. 

There is one small catch, though. Himiko Toga can only transform into people whose blood she consumes. The more she drinks, the longer she can pretend to be that person. In other words, she’s a bit like a vampire with a twist.

My Hero Academia Himiko Toga Cosplay
Viz Media
Himiko Toga has an upbeat and likable personality despite being a villain.

Himiko Toga is a fan-favorite among cosplayers. People love slipping into her trademark outfit, which looks a lot like a traditional Japanese uniform. 

However, it’s hard to find one better than Olive Odell’s, who also goes by the name of ladyjunimo on Instagram.

“I just thought you’d be cuter if you bled a little more,” she said, staying eerily true to the character. “Did you know that toga and I are the same height?”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olive Odell (@ladyjunimo) on

Himiko Toga’s outfit consists of a plain seifuku with a Kansai collar, a dark blue shirt with a double white trim, and a dark blue skirt. Olive Odell nailed all those things, and she even included the loose red scarf and oversized cardigan.

Olive Odell also matched Himiko Toga’s blonde hair and pinned it into two disheveled buns. She didn’t forget the fangs either and even threw in the yellow eyes and a slight blush.

If that wasn’t enough, she also showcased the mask and collar in a second shot, the latter of which looks like a menacing grin. Himiko Toga uses these as a part of her mechanism to extract blood from others.

It’s a magnificent cosplay from top to bottom, and one that might make Himiko Toga even more cheerful than she already is.