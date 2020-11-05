My Hero Academia cosplayer dresses up as pro hero Miruko - Dexerto

The My Hero Academia fan base has dug up countless cosplays covering U.A. High School’s most popular students, but sometimes the community gives a special shout to professional talent like Miruko.

As one of the pro heroes of the series, Rumi Usagiyama, aka Miruko, doesn’t always show up in the spotlight episode to episode. But the hero empowered with the abilities of a rabbit has been fan-favorite, even with limited exposure.

While past designs have paid homage to series-regulars like Toga or Midoriya, cosplayer Julianna ‘juvartsy’ showed off a cosplay based on the rabbit hero that is a perfect rendition of the anime.

Unlike other intricate or wild designs that some of MHA characters could have, Miruko has a much simpler design for her hero costume. Her white leotard has trims of purple and a yellow crescent moon design over chest.

In the anime, she can also be seen with two large metal plates around her waist, a hero-tool that likely allows her to make full use of her rabbit-inspired powers.

Though her cosplay isn’t outfitted with heavy metal accessories, juvartsy still brought most of the elements to play with the design she used.

While Miruko looks like someone who’s always down to rumble, the cosplayer brought a calmer aesthetic to the character. Though she managed to outfit herself as the hero to a T, even donning the character’s red eyes that she’s known for.

In fact, juvartsy has been known to cosplay as popular MHA icons like Toga, Todoroki, and even Bakugo as well as characters from other beloved franchises.

With the next season of the My Hero Academia anime soon on the way, cosplayers are going to be all-hands on deck to celebrate the latest releases for the critically-acclaimed series.

Even though Miruko is one of the top heroes in the MHA story, series-regulars usually get more love from the fan base in regards to how many people dress up as them.

As the next chapter of the anime is almost upon us, we’ll see if we get to see more of Miruko that will surely result in more cosplayers dressing up as the Rabbit Hero.