Megan Thee Stallion becomes Mortal Kombat's Mileena with epic cosplay - Dexerto

Popular musician, Megan Thee Stallion, got her game on as Mileena from Mortal Kombat 11 on November 4. Here’s how she brings her character to life in a unique way.

Gaming gets more and more popular every day, and we are even starting to see celebrities getting into games. Megan Thee Stallion, who was recently on the hit single WAP with Cardi B, put her game face on with an epic cosplay of Mileena from the Mortal Kombat franchise.

Here’s a look at the cosplay and how the popular rapper brings it to life.

Megan Thee Stallion makes a good Mileena

Mileena is one of the oldest Mortal Kombat characters, dating all the way back to the 90’s when the franchise was still young. She normally wears a mask, but behind that, she has some vicious fangs.

For Megan Thee Stallions cosplay, she decided not to go with the mask and instead go with the fangs. She does an excellent job with the mouth, making it look as vicious as possible in the form of a creepy video where she enters through a thick layer of fog.

She also dons Mileena’s signature black and purple skin-tight outfit. There is great attention to detail here as she does a good job getting the color scheme and pattern right.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on Nov 4, 2020 at 10:44am PST

Lastly, she holds Mileena’s trident-like weapons that she uses to fight with. The character traditionally holds these weapons under her sleeves. Megan Thee Stallion does the same and makes them look good.

If you aren’t familiar with Megan’s work, she is a rapper. As mentioned, she recently appeared on Cardi B’s controversial hit song, WAP, that made it to number one on Billboard Hot 100. She also has her own album “Suga” that came out in August.

Read More: League of Legends cosplayer leaves her mark as Spirit Blossom Kindred

It appears that the rapper is also a gamer who enjoys Mortal Kombat. MK 11 is still among the most popular fighting games along with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Street Fighter 5.

Given how impressive this cosplay is, we can hope to see more cosplays in the future from Megan, and other celebrities who enjoy gaming.