Megan Thee Stallion becomes Mortal Kombat's Mileena with epic cosplay - Dexerto

Megan Thee Stallion becomes Mortal Kombat’s Mileena with epic cosplay

Published: 4/Nov/2020 22:06

by Nate Searl
Megan Thee Stallion Mileena Mortal Combat
Twitter: Megan Thee Stallion / NetherRealm

Mortal Kombat Mortal Kombat 11

Popular musician, Megan Thee Stallion, got her game on as Mileena from Mortal Kombat 11 on November 4. Here’s how she brings her character to life in a unique way. 

Gaming gets more and more popular every day, and we are even starting to see celebrities getting into games. Megan Thee Stallion, who was recently on the hit single WAP with Cardi B, put her game face on with an epic cosplay of Mileena from the Mortal Kombat franchise.

Here’s a look at the cosplay and how the popular rapper brings it to life.

Megan Thee Stallion makes a good Mileena

Mileena is one of the oldest Mortal Kombat characters, dating all the way back to the 90’s when the franchise was still young. She normally wears a mask, but behind that, she has some vicious fangs.

For Megan Thee Stallions cosplay, she decided not to go with the mask and instead go with the fangs. She does an excellent job with the mouth, making it look as vicious as possible in the form of a creepy video where she enters through a thick layer of fog.

She also dons Mileena’s signature black and purple skin-tight outfit. There is great attention to detail here as she does a good job getting the color scheme and pattern right.

 

Lastly, she holds Mileena’s trident-like weapons that she uses to fight with. The character traditionally holds these weapons under her sleeves. Megan Thee Stallion does the same and makes them look good.

If you aren’t familiar with Megan’s work, she is a rapper. As mentioned, she recently appeared on Cardi B’s controversial hit song, WAP, that made it to number one on Billboard Hot 100. She also has her own album “Suga” that came out in August.

It appears that the rapper is also a gamer who enjoys Mortal Kombat. MK 11 is still among the most popular fighting games along with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Street Fighter 5.

Given how impressive this cosplay is, we can hope to see more cosplays in the future from Megan, and other celebrities who enjoy gaming.

Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer trains Fighting types as Gym Leader Bea

Published: 4/Nov/2020 19:04

by Brent Koepp
bea pokemon sword & shield cosplay
Game Freak / Instagram: @martychuu

Pokemon Sword & Shield

A Pokemon cosplayer shared their true-to-life take on Sword & Shield character, Bea. The artist’s mind-blowing transformation into the Fighting-type Gym Leader will leave fans stunned.

Pokemon’s eighth generation title Sword & Shield made its debut in 2019 on the Nintendo Switch. The hit RPG introduced players to the Galar region for the very first time.

Fans of the game can’t seem to get enough of newcomer Bea. A cosplayer celebrated the heroine by bringing the Fighting-type Gym Leader to life like you’ve never seen before.

bea in pokemon sword & shield
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The exclusive Sword Gym Leader has become a fan favorite.

Pokemon cosplayer becomes real life Sword Gym Leader

While Pokemon Shield owners got exclusive character Allister, the Sword edition was introduced to Fighting-type Trainer Bea. The fierce warrior packs a mighty punch, and holds down the Gym at the small town of Stow-On-Side.

Cosplayer ‘MartyChu’ brought the character to life with their epic costume which they shared on Instagram. Photographer ‘masamune_zero_gradi_warhammer’ captured the artist posing in the heroine’s Galar league uniform.

In the RPG, Bea’s outfit is designed to look like martial arts attire, which Marty pulled off effortlessly. The cosplayer’s costume is incredibly accurate to the game, which includes white knee braces, and orange and black patterned gloves.

 

In another shot posted to social media, the Italian re-created the iconic scene from the Pokemon Twilight Wings anime where Bea trains with her Machamp. The impressive picture channels the character’s meditative state. 

 

Marty also shared a close-up portrait shot which showcases how they were able to faithfully capture the Trainer’s look. The cosplayer perfectly re-created Bea’s short white bob haircut, and even included her iconic black bow that she wears on top of her head. 

 

Fans in love with the Sword exclusive Gym Leader are in luck, as Game Freak gave the character her very own origin episode in the Twilight Wings anime. The short series can be watched on YouTube right now.

Despite only releasing at the end of 2019, Pokemon Sword & Shield has already become the third highest-selling title in the entire series. Proof that the beloved Nintendo franchise has never been more popular. 