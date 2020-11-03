My Hero Academia cosplayer disguises herself as mischievous Himiko Toga - Dexerto

Himiko Toga is an immensely popular character in My Hero Academia despite being a villain, and one cosplayer has paid her respects with a ghoulishly accurate cosplay.

My Hero Academia has awesome characters from all different walks of life, but none of them are more impish than Himiko Toga. However, even though she’s a major antagonist and villain, she’s developed a cult following among fans.

Some are drawn to her cheerful and charming but sadistic personality, while others can’t get enough of her awesome quirk. In essence, she can transform into a physical lookalike of others and even copy their voice.

There is one small catch, though. Himiko Toga can only transform into people whose blood she consumes. The more she drinks, the longer she can pretend to be that person. In other words, she’s a bit like a vampire with a twist.

Himiko Toga is a fan-favorite among cosplayers. People love slipping into her trademark outfit, which looks a lot like a traditional Japanese uniform.

However, it’s hard to find one better than Olive Odell’s, who also goes by the name of ladyjunimo on Instagram.

Read more: My Hero Academia cosplayer camouflages herself as Froppy

“I just thought you’d be cuter if you bled a little more,” she said, staying eerily true to the character. “Did you know that toga and I are the same height?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olive Odell (@ladyjunimo) on Nov 2, 2020 at 7:17pm PST

Himiko Toga’s outfit consists of a plain seifuku with a Kansai collar, a dark blue shirt with a double white trim, and a dark blue skirt. Olive Odell nailed all those things, and she even included the loose red scarf and oversized cardigan.

Olive Odell also matched Himiko Toga’s blonde hair and pinned it into two disheveled buns. She didn’t forget the fangs either and even threw in the yellow eyes and a slight blush.

If that wasn’t enough, she also showcased the mask and collar in a second shot, the latter of which looks like a menacing grin. Himiko Toga uses these as a part of her mechanism to extract blood from others.

It’s a magnificent cosplay from top to bottom, and one that might make Himiko Toga even more cheerful than she already is.