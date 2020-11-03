 My Hero Academia cosplayer disguises herself as mischievous Himiko Toga - Dexerto
Logo
Cosplay

My Hero Academia cosplayer disguises herself as mischievous Himiko Toga

Published: 3/Nov/2020 7:02 Updated: 3/Nov/2020 8:02

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
My Hero Academia Himiko Toga Cosplay
Viz Media / Instagram: ladyjunimo

Share

Himiko Toga My Hero Academia

Himiko Toga is an immensely popular character in My Hero Academia despite being a villain, and one cosplayer has paid her respects with a ghoulishly accurate cosplay.

My Hero Academia has awesome characters from all different walks of life, but none of them are more impish than Himiko Toga. However, even though she’s a major antagonist and villain, she’s developed a cult following among fans.

Some are drawn to her cheerful and charming but sadistic personality, while others can’t get enough of her awesome quirk. In essence, she can transform into a physical lookalike of others and even copy their voice. 

There is one small catch, though. Himiko Toga can only transform into people whose blood she consumes. The more she drinks, the longer she can pretend to be that person. In other words, she’s a bit like a vampire with a twist.

My Hero Academia Himiko Toga Cosplay
Viz Media
Himiko Toga has an upbeat and likable personality despite being a villain.

Himiko Toga is a fan-favorite among cosplayers. People love slipping into her trademark outfit, which looks a lot like a traditional Japanese uniform. 

However, it’s hard to find one better than Olive Odell’s, who also goes by the name of ladyjunimo on Instagram.

“I just thought you’d be cuter if you bled a little more,” she said, staying eerily true to the character. “Did you know that toga and I are the same height?”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olive Odell (@ladyjunimo) on

Himiko Toga’s outfit consists of a plain seifuku with a Kansai collar, a dark blue shirt with a double white trim, and a dark blue skirt. Olive Odell nailed all those things, and she even included the loose red scarf and oversized cardigan.

Olive Odell also matched Himiko Toga’s blonde hair and pinned it into two disheveled buns. She didn’t forget the fangs either and even threw in the yellow eyes and a slight blush.

If that wasn’t enough, she also showcased the mask and collar in a second shot, the latter of which looks like a menacing grin. Himiko Toga uses these as a part of her mechanism to extract blood from others.

It’s a magnificent cosplay from top to bottom, and one that might make Himiko Toga even more cheerful than she already is.

Cosplay

Kill la Kill cosplayer jumps into battle as perfect Ryuko Matoi

Published: 2/Nov/2020 18:52

by Brent Koepp
kill la kill ryuko matoi cosplay
Studio Trigger / Instagram: @kqueentsun, @gilphotography

Share

Kill La Kill

A Kill la Kill cosplayer shared her true-to-life take on protagonist Ryuko Matoi. The artist transformed into the Studio Trigger heroine with an insanely accurate costume she posted on Instagram. 

Kill la Kill made its explosive debut in 2013, and took the anime world by storm. Studio Trigger’s fast-paced style and bombastic animation was a major hit with viewers.

Despite ending over seven years ago, the series is as popular as it’s ever been. Celebrating the show’s main character, a talented cosplayer brought Ryuko Matoi to life. 

ryuko matoi holding her scissor blade in kill la kill
Crunchyroll / Studio Trigger
Ryuko is the powerful protagonist of the hit 2013 anime.

Kill la Kill cosplayer becomes Ryuko Matoi

The show’s over-the-top story begins with the murder of Ryuko’s father. Tracking down his killer, the character enrolls at Honnōji Academy, and is willing to cut through anyone to get the answers she seeks.

Prolific cosplayer Emi ‘kqueentsun’ brought the heroine to life with an epic costume. Photographer ‘gilphotography’ captured the artist posting in the character’s iconic blue school uniform which she faithfully re-created.

Emi mirrored the anime protagonist’s fighting stance from the show, holding a life-size prop of her scissor blade which was made by ‘gsprops’. Kqueentsun looks so much like the heroine, it’s almost as if Ryuko has slashed her way out of the screen.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KawaiiQueen | Emi (@kqueentsun) on

In another shot posted to social media, the artist teamed up with another cosplayer who perfectly portrays Matoi’s best friend and sidekick Mako Mankanshoku. The duo adorably capture the characters’ personalities for photographer ‘nels._

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KawaiiQueen | Emi (@kqueentsun) on

Emi gave viewers a closer look at just how detailed and faithful her costume actually is to the anime. In the story, Ruko’s uniform is actually alive and called Senketsu. The cosplayer accurately created his yellow eye patch which sits underneath her left shoulder.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KawaiiQueen | Emi (@kqueentsun) on

Kill la Kill helped propel Studio Trigger into one of the most popular creative teams in the genre. Despite ending in 2014, the anime is still wildly popular with viewers around the world.

Those watching to catch all episodes can watch the entire series on Crunchyroll and Netflix right now. The franchise is so beloved, it even got its own fighting video-game in 2019 called IF.