Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer trains Fighting types as Gym Leader Bea - Dexerto

 Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer trains Fighting types as Gym Leader Bea
Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer trains Fighting types as Gym Leader Bea

Published: 4/Nov/2020 19:04

by Brent Koepp
bea pokemon sword & shield cosplay
Game Freak / Instagram: @martychuu

Pokemon Sword & Shield

A Pokemon cosplayer shared their true-to-life take on Sword & Shield character, Bea. The artist’s mind-blowing transformation into the Fighting-type Gym Leader will leave fans stunned.

Pokemon’s eighth generation title Sword & Shield made its debut in 2019 on the Nintendo Switch. The hit RPG introduced players to the Galar region for the very first time.

Fans of the game can’t seem to get enough of newcomer Bea. A cosplayer celebrated the heroine by bringing the Fighting-type Gym Leader to life like you’ve never seen before.

bea in pokemon sword & shield
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The exclusive Sword Gym Leader has become a fan favorite.

Pokemon cosplayer becomes real life Sword Gym Leader

While Pokemon Shield owners got exclusive character Allister, the Sword edition was introduced to Fighting-type Trainer Bea. The fierce warrior packs a mighty punch, and holds down the Gym at the small town of Stow-On-Side.

Cosplayer ‘MartyChu’ brought the character to life with their epic costume which they shared on Instagram. Photographer ‘masamune_zero_gradi_warhammer’ captured the artist posing in the heroine’s Galar league uniform.

In the RPG, Bea’s outfit is designed to look like martial arts attire, which Marty pulled off effortlessly. The cosplayer’s costume is incredibly accurate to the game, which includes white knee braces, and orange and black patterned gloves.

 

In another shot posted to social media, the Italian re-created the iconic scene from the Pokemon Twilight Wings anime where Bea trains with her Machamp. The impressive picture channels the character’s meditative state. 

 

Marty also shared a close-up portrait shot which showcases how they were able to faithfully capture the Trainer’s look. The cosplayer perfectly re-created Bea’s short white bob haircut, and even included her iconic black bow that she wears on top of her head. 

 

Fans in love with the Sword exclusive Gym Leader are in luck, as Game Freak gave the character her very own origin episode in the Twilight Wings anime. The short series can be watched on YouTube right now.

Despite only releasing at the end of 2019, Pokemon Sword & Shield has already become the third highest-selling title in the entire series. Proof that the beloved Nintendo franchise has never been more popular. 

Borderlands cosplayer transforms into unbelievably detailed Psycho

Published: 4/Nov/2020 11:48

by Alex Garton

Borderlands Borderlands 2 Borderlands 3 Cosplay

It’s a difficult task for any Borderlands cosplayer to truly capture the game’s unique art style. However, one cosplayer has achieved exactly that with her unbelievable recreation of one of the game’s Psychos.

Beginning in 2009, the Borderlands franchise has garnered one of the most passionate and dedicated communities in gaming. From the unique art style to the wacky characters scattered across each of the titles diverse landscapes, Borderlands is a gaming experience that’s difficult to forget.

The game’s Psychos are without a doubt recognized as the face of the Borderlands franchise. These abandoned deranged beings have appeared on every box-art in the series.

It’s safe to say for Borderlands cosplayers, recreating one of the game’s Psychos is a must. However, it’s difficult to find a more accurate recreation of a Psycho than hallogeenlamp’s recent cosplay.

Gearbox Software
The game’s unique art style makes it difficult for cosplayers to recreate the characters.

Borderlands Cosplayer’s Flawless Recreation of a Psycho

Hallogeenlamp’s cosplay is nothing short of flawless in depicting the deranged maniacs of Borderlands 3.

The outstanding recreation took two weeks in total to prepare and design.

hallogeenlamp
Her makeup captures the game’s art style perfectly.

The most impressive aspect of the cosplay is her makeup that mirrors the unique art style showcased throughout the Borderlands series. On top of this, her mask is perfect and captures the unpredictable and dangerous nature of the Psychos.

Read more: Overwatch pet blows up Halloween with adorable “Junkcat” cosplay

Hallogeenlamp revealed in the thread that she picked up the mask from a Borderlands Gamescom booth. However, not satisfied with the original design, it took her 20 hours to completely repaint it.

“Painting definitely takes the longest, the mask alone took me about 20 hours to paint.”

hallogeenlamp
That axe looks like it could do some damage

No corners have been cut in the design of this cosplay as even the axe is magnificently detailed. It’s not very often you can look at a cosplayer and say they look like they have been pulled directly out of a game.

There’s no doubt that Hallogeenlamp’s cosplay is flawless from top to bottom and a magnificent tribute to the Borderlands franchise.