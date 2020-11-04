Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer trains Fighting types as Gym Leader Bea - Dexerto

A Pokemon cosplayer shared their true-to-life take on Sword & Shield character, Bea. The artist’s mind-blowing transformation into the Fighting-type Gym Leader will leave fans stunned.

Pokemon’s eighth generation title Sword & Shield made its debut in 2019 on the Nintendo Switch. The hit RPG introduced players to the Galar region for the very first time.

Fans of the game can’t seem to get enough of newcomer Bea. A cosplayer celebrated the heroine by bringing the Fighting-type Gym Leader to life like you’ve never seen before.

Pokemon cosplayer becomes real life Sword Gym Leader

While Pokemon Shield owners got exclusive character Allister, the Sword edition was introduced to Fighting-type Trainer Bea. The fierce warrior packs a mighty punch, and holds down the Gym at the small town of Stow-On-Side.

Cosplayer ‘MartyChu’ brought the character to life with their epic costume which they shared on Instagram. Photographer ‘masamune_zero_gradi_warhammer’ captured the artist posing in the heroine’s Galar league uniform.

In the RPG, Bea’s outfit is designed to look like martial arts attire, which Marty pulled off effortlessly. The cosplayer’s costume is incredibly accurate to the game, which includes white knee braces, and orange and black patterned gloves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MartyChu💖 (@martychuu) on Sep 14, 2020 at 9:37am PDT

In another shot posted to social media, the Italian re-created the iconic scene from the Pokemon Twilight Wings anime where Bea trains with her Machamp. The impressive picture channels the character’s meditative state.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MartyChu💖 (@martychuu) on Oct 4, 2020 at 3:59am PDT

Marty also shared a close-up portrait shot which showcases how they were able to faithfully capture the Trainer’s look. The cosplayer perfectly re-created Bea’s short white bob haircut, and even included her iconic black bow that she wears on top of her head.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MartyChu💖 (@martychuu) on Jun 18, 2020 at 3:39am PDT

Fans in love with the Sword exclusive Gym Leader are in luck, as Game Freak gave the character her very own origin episode in the Twilight Wings anime. The short series can be watched on YouTube right now.

Despite only releasing at the end of 2019, Pokemon Sword & Shield has already become the third highest-selling title in the entire series. Proof that the beloved Nintendo franchise has never been more popular.