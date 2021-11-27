My Hero Academia cosplayer unleashes chaos as bloodthirsty Himiko Toga

Sammyscosplay, a cosplayer with a love for My Hero Academia and its characters, embraced her inner villain by transforming into the adorable yet fearsome Himiko Toga.

Himiko Toga has been a popular choice in the cosplay community for several years now. However, after playing a central role in the second half of My Hero Academia Season 5, her popularity has risen even more.

Dubbed the My Villain Academia arc, it focused on the growth and development of some of the villains, including herself. It provided a glimpse into her tragic past, revealing the sequence of events that put her on the path she’s on.

Advertisement

As a result of the extra screen time, Himiko Toga cosplays have been popping up left, right, and center on social media. But while each one is incredible in its own way, Sammyscosplay’s transformation is out of this world.

Sammy perfectly captured everything from the hair, makeup, and the piped black face mask to the silver canisters around her shoulders and more. There’s even a spot of blood on the shoulder of her cardigan.

Read More: My Hero Academia cosplayer springs into battle as Froppy

“For me, this is my normal,” she said, referring to Toga’s catchphrase.

“I wanted to bring back my baby since she had the most amazing episode ever last week! It gave me shivers!”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sammyscosplay (@sammyscosplay)

It’s not Sammyscosplay’s first rodeo. Some of her other cosplays, including Tracer from Overwatch and Roronoa Zoro from One Piece, have caught the attention of thousands too.

Read More: My Hero Academia cosplayer lights up as Katsuki Bakugo

My Hero Academia Season 5 ended in September 2021. However, it’s not the end of the hit anime — Season 6 will pick up where it left off sometime in mid-to-late 2022.