My Hero Academia shares perfect tribute to fan-favorite character’s death

My Hero Academia Season 7 just delivered a shocking twist, and both the show and fans are paying tribute to a character who became altogether short-lived as a result. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

The seventh season of My Hero Academia kicked off in epic fashion, with Star and Stripe arriving to help out our protagonists by challenging Shigaraki and All For One. The number one hero in the USA, inspired by none other than All Might, Star and Stripe swiftly answered a call for aid in handling the villain, getting straight into the stray for an awesome battle.

A powerful entity in her own right, Star and Stripe gave All For One plenty to worry about, removing the air around him, and causing quite a headache thanks to the squadron of jets she arrived with. Alas, manga readers knew where this was going.

Sadly, Star and Stripe doesn’t last too long, and after two episodes, All For One gets the upper hand and kills her. The anime marked her demise with a delightfully American graphic, thanking her for her service, and fans have responded in kind.

Crunchyroll

Replies to the image are multiple memes of people saluting the American icon for standing up for the world in the face of indomitable evil. There are even references to Will Smith and Jeff Goldblum in Independence Day, since their characters in the disaster film know a thing or two about fighter jets and suicide missions.

If Star and Stripe had to go down, at least she’s done so in a blaze of glory, with fans around the world remembering her sacrifice. Deku and his friends will need to hold onto her courage, since they have plenty more story to go.

Season 7 will move into the U.A. Traitor Arc next, before we head towards the big showdown with Shigaraki. Who’ll be left standing? Only one way to find out, and when it happens, expect an American flag to be held high somewhere in the distance. Check out our guides on if My Hero Academia Season 7 is the final season, and what manga chapters My Hero Academia Season 7 adapts for more on the current episodes.

