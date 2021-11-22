My Hero Academia cosplayer springs into battle as fantastic Froppy

A talented cosplayer named Trinity, also known as raintea.cos on Instagram, showed off her passion for the craft once again with a stunning take on Froppy from My Hero Academia.

Froppy constantly polls as one of the most popular characters in My Hero Academia. She can do anything a frog can do, from swimming and hopping to extending her tongue over long distances, and more.

Her quirk has been used for comic relief at times. However, it’s also proven to be one of the most versatile ones in the show. Combined with her keen intellect and laid-back temperament, she’s helped her allies time and time again.

For that reason, she’s a popular choice among cosplayers, too. There’s something special about seeing her unique costume in the flesh. Fans can’t seem to get enough of it.

Trinity is no stranger when it comes to breathtaking anime cosplays. Look no further than her take on Shinobu Kocho from Demon Slayer, which couldn’t have been more perfect.

Now, she’s done it again with a remarkable transformation into Froppy. She nailed the green and white bodysuit, which is the centerpiece.

However, she captured all the other minor details too, including the face-paint, green hair, and of course, the iconic goggles nestled on top of her head.

Trinity’s passion for the craft really shines through in her cosplays. Her take on Froppy is a testament to that.

We can’t wait to see what else she’s got in store for the future. No matter what it is, we’re confident it’s going to be great!