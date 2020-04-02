When is My Hero Academia season 5 coming out? Release date, plot, more

With My Hero Academia’s fifth season finally being confirmed, all eyes are on the continuation of the story. Here is everything we know so far about Izuku Midoriya’s next adventure, and the show’s return.

Ever since its 2016 debut, My Hero Academia has turned the anime world on its head. Its story about a high school that trains students with superpowers called ‘quirks’ has become a cultural phenomena.

It was confirmed on April 2 that new episodes are going to be worked on, right as season 4 is coming to an end. Here is everything we know about MHA’s epic return.

My Hero Academia season 5 announced

On April 1, scans from the popular Weekly Shonen Jump magazine made their way online. According to issue #19, season 5 is officially in the works.

While it should come as no surprise that My Hero Academia is getting a new season given that it’s more popular than ever, it’s still nice to get confirmation, given recent world events delayed Re:Zero’s second one.

Given the the series history with making announcements, the fourth season finale, which airs on April 4, is said to also confirm its return.

My Hero Academia Season 5 has officially been confirmed in Issue #19! pic.twitter.com/MEQNbEEGTB — Weekly Shonen Jump (@WSJ_manga) April 2, 2020

What is the season 5’s plot?

Without getting into spoilers, the next season will mainly cover the Joint Training Arc. In the manga, the story runs from chapters 194 to 217. Although given it’s an adaption, multiple chapters might be covered in single episodes.

In the arc, classes 1-A and 1-B have to compete against each other in a Joint Training Battle. We also see the return of Hitoshi Shinso’s quest to enter the hero course, as the exercise serves as his evaluation.

It’s likely that the next season also dips its toes into the Meta Liberation Army Arc, which includes the wildly popular “My Villain Academia” chapter.

My Hero Academia season 5 release date

So far there has been no official announcement of when it will be airing on television. The only thing that has been confirmed at this time of writing is that it is being worked on.

However given current world events having a major impact on production, and given the time frames Studio Bones has taken for previous arcs, it’s safe to say we won’t see this until 2021. The summertime slot is a safe bet.