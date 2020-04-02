Logo
Anime

When is My Hero Academia season 5 coming out? Release date, plot, more

Published: 2/Apr/2020 23:09

by Brent Koepp
Bones / Funimation

My Hero Academia

With My Hero Academia’s fifth season finally being confirmed, all eyes are on the continuation of the story. Here is everything we know so far about Izuku Midoriya’s next adventure, and the show’s return.

Ever since its 2016 debut, My Hero Academia has turned the anime world on its head. Its story about a high school that trains students with superpowers called ‘quirks’ has become a cultural phenomena.

It was confirmed on April 2 that new episodes are going to be worked on, right as season 4 is coming to an end. Here is everything we know about MHA’s epic return.

Bones / Funimation
The class of 1-A will make their return in season 5.

My Hero Academia season 5 announced

On April 1, scans from the popular Weekly Shonen Jump magazine made their way online. According to issue #19, season 5 is officially in the works.

While it should come as no surprise that My Hero Academia is getting a new season given that it’s more popular than ever, it’s still nice to get confirmation, given recent world events delayed Re:Zero’s second one.

Given the the series history with making announcements, the fourth season finale, which airs on April 4, is said to also confirm its return.

What is the season 5’s plot?

Without getting into spoilers, the next season will mainly cover the Joint Training Arc. In the manga, the story runs from chapters 194 to 217. Although given it’s an adaption, multiple chapters might be covered in single episodes.

In the arc, classes 1-A and 1-B have to compete against each other in a Joint Training Battle. We also see the return of Hitoshi Shinso’s quest to enter the hero course, as the exercise serves as his evaluation.

It’s likely that the next season also dips its toes into the Meta Liberation Army Arc, which includes the wildly popular “My Villain Academia” chapter.

My Hero Academia season 5 release date

So far there has been no official announcement of when it will be airing on television. The only thing that has been confirmed at this time of writing is that it is being worked on.

However given current world events having a major impact on production, and given the time frames Studio Bones has taken for previous arcs, it’s safe to say we won’t see this until 2021. The summertime slot is a safe bet.

Cosplay

My Hero Academia cosplayer turns up the heat as fiery female Shoto Todoroki

Published: 29/Dec/2020 7:14

by Isaac McIntyre
Cosplayer Kaezuko cosplays as My Hero Academia character Shoto Todoroki.
Crunchyroll / Instagram: kaezuko.cos

My Hero Academia

A My Hero Academia cosplayer has set the internet ablaze with her fiery Shoto Todoroki cosplay, complete with a burning fireball and one of the best takes on the fan-fave’s iconic facial scars we’ve seen yet!

Shoto Todoroki is one of My Hero Academia’s more interesting characters. Chosen by Endeavour, his fiery father, to succeed All Might and “become the world’s greatest hero,” the half-hot, half-cold youngster has the weight of the world on his shoulders.

All that is muddled by the fact that he hates his father. When he joins U.A. ⁠— where he meets eventual allies like Midoriya and Bakugo ⁠— he’s aiming to escape Endeavour’s shadow.

Shoto Todoroki is “moody” and “stoic,” and that’s exactly what drew popular Instagram cosplayer Kaezuko to him in the first place. She seems to understand the young hero well too ⁠— her new cosplay captures him perfectly!

Crunchyroll / Bones
Shoto Todoroki is one of My Hero Academia’s most popular characters, best-known for his half-ice, half-fire quirk.

This isn’t the first time Kaezuko has cosplayed the half-hot, half-cold U.A. hero, but she’s “always trying to do it better,” and this time she’s certainly turned on the heat.

There’s always two parts of any perfect Todoroki cosplay My Hero Academia fans want to get right, and in this case both are awesome! Kaezuko has put on a half-white, half-red wig to stand out against the deep blue U.A. High school uniform.

The second is Shoto’s iconic face scar, a burn across his left eye.

Kaezuko used liquid latex to add texture to the scar, and darkened her eye with a crimson blush to make the burn. She also added a bright blue contact, which stands out in the center of Todoroki’s burned eye whenever he appears in the anime.

“I’m happy with how it turned out!” the cosplayer told Dexerto. “I always really like seeing how my cosplays have progressed, and how I can still improve.”

Kaezuko unveils her fiery My Hero Academia Shoto Todoroki cosplay.
Supplied by Kaezuko
Kaezuko unveils her fiery My Hero Academia Shoto Todoroki cosplay.

It’s clear Kaezuko put a lot of love into her Todoroki cosplay, and for good reason; the half-and-half hero is “definitely” her favorite My Hero Academia character.

“I’ve liked Shoto since I first started watching the anime three years ago,” she admitted. “I really like his half-fire, half-ice quirk, as it made me think of Game of Thrones… I always tend to like the more moody characters, and in the beginning, he was exactly that!”

“He’s definitely my favorite. He’s had great character development.”

 

Love Kaezuko’s Todoroki cosplay? Well, you’re in luck; the cosplayer told Dexerto she plans to make more My Hero Academia outfits soon. Her next project will be Camie Utsushimi, the second-year Shiketsu High School student who creates illusions.

“I have a Camie Utsushimi in the works!” the cosplayer said. “I’m really excited to do that one as well. She’s a really fun character, so it will be fun to cosplay her!”

While you wait ⁠— Kaezuko hasn’t said when her next My Hero Academia cosplay will be ready ⁠— make sure you check out some of the other spectacular MHA outfits we’ve featured, including Mina Ahsido, the villainous Himiko Toga, and more!