My Hero Academia cosplayer lights up internet as explosive Katsuki Bakugo

My Hero Academia fans across the internet are feeling the heat after popular Instagram cosplayer Remy Domino unveiled their explosive take on Katsuki Bakugo complete with the Class 1-A student’s incredible hero costume.

Few anime series have hit the incredible heights of popularity that My Hero Academia has over the past few years. The story is simple: super-powered teens attend U.A. High, a school for those with special quirks.

It’s captured the world’s imaginations like few stories have in the 2010s, and so it’s no surprise that an immense cosplaying community has sprung up around the anime franchise, which started life as a long-running manga. Among those fans is Remy Domino, who unveiled their latest MHA cosplay recently.

The cosplay ⁠— a perfect replica of the show’s explosive anti-hero, Katsuki Bakugo ⁠— is already lighting the internet on fire thanks to its incredible details.

My Hero Academia cosplayer’s perfect Bakugo

Bakugo is main character Izuku Midoriya’s childhood friend turned series rival, and his dynamic and fiery quirk (explosions via his sweat) make him the perfect My Hero Academia character to cosplay.

Cosplayer Remy Domino is going viral on Instagram for their take on the popular anti-hero, which is simply incredible. They got the hero’s flaming red suit just right, complete with his detonation gauntlets, and canisters around his belt. Every detail was spot on, down to Bakugo’s iconic yellow-white hair.

Domino unveiled the cosplay at Anime Weekend Atlanta.

“We slaved over things like contrast color stitching, textures, fit, etc,” the cosplayer said of their Bakugo costume. “There truly wasn’t anything that wasn’t seriously thought about and done on purpose. I’m just blown away by how well it turned out.”

Since posting their Bakugo take, the MHA cosplayer has raked in over 40,000 likes and thousands of comments across several images, including the Atlanta shots.

The Katsuki Bakugo cosplay is far from Domino’s first time diving into the world of My Hero Academia either. They’ve also donned costumes for Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, fiery villain Dabi, and plenty more.

My Hero Academia’s fifth season recently finished airing. A side-quest MHA movie, World Hero’s Mission, premiered in theatres around the world in late October.