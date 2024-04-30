My Hero Academia appears to be setting up a “heroic sacrifice”, but fans are split

My Hero Academia fans are split over one character’s future, as they seem to be heading towards a “heroic sacrifice”.

Yuga Aoyama starts My Hero Academia as one of the side characters. However, his true role in the story becomes clear in the U.A Traitor Arc of the manga. Ever since then, he’s been going through some remarkable character development.

After being revealed as the traitor of U.A. and working for All For One all this time, Aoyama becomes a prominent character worth looking forward to. Not only was his secret exciting, but his true origin is also very interesting. Turns out Deku isn’t the only Quirkless student of Class 1-A, because Aoyama was born Quirkless as well.

This similarity between Deku and Aoyama and the latter’s bond with the whole class have made Aoyama a sympathetic character. His guilt for betraying Deku and others have led him to a path of redemption.

However, fans are worried his redemption can come at the expense of his life. Some small details in My Hero Academia hints at the possibility of a “heroic sacrifice” for Aoyama. The biggest and most concerning one is his declaration in Chapter 400 where he says, “This day will be my last as a student of U.A. So, yes, whatever it may take.”

In My Hero Academia Chapter 421, after Deku becomes Quirkless and other Class 1-A students come to join him against All For One, Aoyama gives Deku a hand, saying they all need each other. This is another hint that Aoyama is heading towards a “heroic sacrifice” in My Hero Academia.

“I think he will die. I also think that AFO has a special grudge against him because he betrayed him,” writes one MHA fan on X, referring to Aoyama’s fate in the story.

Another reader has similar fears about him, “That phrasing in chapter 400 really makes it seem that way, I’m worried.”

However, not everyone agrees with this. Many MHA fans rightfully point out that killing off major hero characters isn’t the series’ style. Since the beginning, only one major character has died: Midnight. So, an important character like Aoyama who is also just a teenager may not die in the story.

Some even argue that even if Aoyama does sacrifice himself, there’s a big chance that he’ll come back. This happened once before with Bakugo. Bakugo’s death was one of the biggest moments in MHA, yet he came back later in the story. The same could very possibly happen with Aoyama.

“It’s okay he will be brought back soon after no worries,” is what one reader has to say about this.

“I would be surprised if that happened. Like, no other relevant characters but Midnight have died,” says another.

Whether Aoyama really gets his redemption or comes back later in the My Hero Academia manga is yet to be seen. As for the anime, Aoyama’s secret will be revealed in the upcoming My Hero Academia Season 7. The new season of one of best anime on Crunchyroll kicks off in May, and before that, find out how to watch My Hero Academia in order.

