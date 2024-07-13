Fans are bracing themselves for the good cry next week after seeing Bakugo fight Shigaraki in the My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 11 preview.

The upcoming episode will be one of best and saddest episodes of My Hero Academia. Titled ‘Light Fades to Rain’, the episode will adapt Chapters 359 to 362 of the manga. (The title is actually derived from Chapter 362.)

All four chapters are some of the most emotional in the series. These focus on Bakugo’s desperate battle against Shigaraki. Though Best Jeanist and Mirko are there to assist him, the villain plans to use the Explosion user to lure Deku.

Bakugo, despite his best attempts, can’t keep up with Shigaraki. The villain has gotten too strong after receiving All For One. Fortunately, the Big Three of U.A. – Mirio, Tamaki, and Nejire – arrive to fight him. (Warning: Spoilers ahead!)

What follows is an intense battle between the heroes and the villain. But Shigaraki is still too powerful for the group. However, even when Bakugo has overexerted his Quirk and his entire body is aching, he keeps fighting.

It all comes to a startling halt when it’s revealed Shigaraki has pierced through the young hero’s heart, killing him. It’s a scene that’ll make anyone bawl their eyes out. But the sadder part comes before, when a hurt Bakugo wonders if he can still keep up with Deku.

He then has a vision where he’s standing in front of All Might’s vestige. He admits how he was a punk during their meeting. But under it all, he badly wanted the number one hero’s autograph on his All Might card, the same one Deku and he had as children. The heartbreaking scene then shows the card lying beside Bakugo’s fallen body.

So, fans are right to dread the upcoming My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 11. “ARE WE REALLY GETTING IT NEXT WEEK?” commented an already distraught fan on X/Twitter.

“THE WORLD IS GONNA GO SILENT,” wrote another, with a third sarcastically joining, “Thanks for giving us a preview about your friend’s death, Deku.”

Another fan had another kind of dread altogether as they commented, “Just for them to adapt it terribly, lets go!”

Don’t forget to catch My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 11 on July 20 on Crunchyroll. And for more on the superhero anime, check out our guide on the manga’s ending and find out which questions My Hero Academia needs to answer before it ends.