My Hero Academia cosplayer jumps into the fray as brilliant Froppy - Dexerto

Tsuyu Asui, better known as Froppy, is a fan-favorite in My Hero Academia. There are countless cosplays of the Class 1-A student, and this marvelous one by ‘TaiMun’ is a stunning addition to the collection worthy of being highlighted.

Yes, it’s no secret that we’ve covered a few Froppy cosplays before. Why would we not? Tsuyu Asui is one of the most beloved characters in My Hero Academia, and her frog hero costume wins fans’ hearts over the moment she puts it on.

Alongside other MHA stalwarts like Deku and Bakugo, Froppy is right up there with one of the most cosplayed characters in anime, period.

It makes it harder to stick out from the crowd when you do decide to dress up as Froppy. Everyone knows what to expect ⁠— the green jumpsuit, the long green hair with a slight fringe, and the makeup.

However, despite this, Italian cosplayer ‘TaiMun‘ has managed to set herself apart from the rest with a very well executed Froppy design.

All the staples are there: jumpsuit, hair, makeup, and more. However, it’s just executed very well. From the posing, to how crisp everything looks, it’s a perfect fit for TaiMun.

It also wouldn’t be a Froppy cosplay without a little poke of the tongue. It may not be as long as Froppy’s humongous 20-meter tongue, but the cute poke does the trick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TaiMun (@taimun_cos)

All the cosplay really needs is a set of Froppy’s goggles. However, with cons still in the distant future, TaiMun has some time to make a set of her own if she does want to take it out in public and become the real deal!

It’s a wonderful addition to the stunning Froppy cosplays out there already, and will definitely sit near the top of the pack.