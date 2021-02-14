Logo
My Hero Academia cosplayer splashes onto the scene as incredible Froppy

Published: 14/Feb/2021 6:30

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
My Hero Academia Froppy Cosplay
Viz Media / Instagram: @notgrima

My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia fans can’t get enough of Froppy, but one talented cosplayer took her adoration to new heights with a stunning re-creation of the character from head to toe.

Tsuyu Asui, better known as Froppy, is undeniably one of the most popular characters in My Hero Academia.

Her quirk, Frog, lets her do almost anything a frog can. But while it seems a little odd compared to other quirks, it’s proven to be useful time and time again.

Plus, combined with her hilariously blunt and outspoken personality and keen intellect, Froppy has proven that she is one of the most formidable heroes in her class. She’s also very mature and responsible, which means she often acts as the caretaker in her group. 

My Hero Academia Froppy Cosplay
Viz Media
Froppy is a good friend and ally to her classmates in My Hero Academia.

Froppy is a popular choice among cosplayers, too. Notgrima, a 25-year-old cosplayer from Colorado, has cosplayed everything from Avatar: The Last Airbender’s Toph Beifong to Kill La Kill’s Ryuko Matoi.

But in her latest piece, she decided to transform into Froppy to celebrate the character’s birthday, and she nailed it. “Do you think Tsuyu’s favorite Disney movie is The Princess and The Frog, or am I just being prejudiced?” she wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Here For A Good Time™ (@notgrima)

The outfit could not be more perfect. It includes the green bodysuit, white gloves, wrist guards, black straps, belts, boots, webbed flippers, headband, and of course, the trademark goggles.

But that’s not all. She went a step further and matched her hair to the same dark green color and even included a prop to re-create the bow. Combined with the poses and expressions, it’s a complete transformation from head to toe.

Nogrima’s cosplay has been popping off on Instagram. It’s already pulled almost 2,000 likes and has received lots of praise in the comments. However, it’s still early days. If enough people see it, it has the potential to go truly viral.

Danganronpa cosplayer is the Ultimate Fashionista as crazy Junko Enoshima

Published: 13/Feb/2021 18:23 Updated: 13/Feb/2021 19:24

by Georgina Smith
Cosplayer nozzomi_coplayer next to Junko from Danganronpa
Instagram: nozzomi_cosplay / Spike Chunsoft

Danganronpa

Fan-favorite character Junko Enoshima has been stunningly recreated by cosplayer ‘nozzomi_cosplay,’ perfecting the character’s look in some stunning images, and bringing her personality to life in a series of TikToks.

First released in 2010, Danganronpa is a visual novel game franchise developed by Spike Chunsoft, that features a cast of vibrant and often bizarre characters, which, combined with its chilling concept, make for a game people keep wanting to come back to.

The story focuses on a terrifying school, that you can only ‘graduate’ and therefore escape from by murdering one of your fellow classmates and getting away with it. The thrilling plot has definitely earned its loyal following.

Junko Enoshima in Danganronpa.
Spike Chunsoft
Junko’s menacing and erratic behavior make her a frightening prospect.

Junko Enoshima is the Ultimate Fashionista of the game, but more than her fashion, she’s known for being slightly unhinged. However, her personality has not scared fans off, in fact, it’s done quite the opposite.

Cosplayers in particular have fallen for Junko thanks to her fascinating personality and unique aesthetic, and nozzomo_cosplay was one such creator who decided to recreate the character, doing a fantastic job in the process.

Their blonde hair mimics Junko’s thick, voluminous waves, that fall in bunches down the side of their head. The pigtails are, of course, clipped with the iconic twin bear clips that replicate Monokuma’s two sides.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🍒Cherry🍒 (@nozzomi_cosplay)

This theme carries on with the stuffed toy Monokuma that they’re holding, tying the image together perfectly. The red of their bow is replicated in Monokuma’s eyes and the cosplayer’s red fingernails, showing amazing attention to detail that makes the whole cosplay pop.

Nozzomi also really brought Junko to life in a series of TikToks featuring the character, matching Junko’s energy, and showing off the stunning lenses from freshladycontactlenses that really make the cosplay stand out.

@nozzomi_cosplay

Duets ? ❤🖤 #danganronpa #junkoenoshimacosplay #junkopose #danganronpacosplay #german

♬ original sound – pumf

The school uniform features the classic black, white and red color combo, and with the ribbons and bows matching the placement in Junko’s original outfit, it’s hard to find a flaw in this amazing recreation.

This cosplay was certainly a success for nozzomi, looking every bit the part of the fan-favorite character.