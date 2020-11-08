 My Hero Academia cosplayer makes a splash as stunning Froppy - Dexerto
Logo
Cosplay

My Hero Academia cosplayer makes a splash as stunning Froppy

Published: 8/Nov/2020 17:59

by Georgina Smith
Cosplayer maridesuwu next to an image of Froppy from My Hero Academia
Instagram: maridesuwu / Bones

Share

Froppy My Hero Academia

A talented cosplayer has taken her recreation of My Hero Academia fan-favorite Froppy, with her fantastic photoshoot in an actual pond, the ideal habitat for the quirky character.

Many loveable characters have sprung forth from the world of the MHA anime, with each character built on their own personal Quirk.

One such character that has found a home among millions of fans, is Tsuyu Asui, a.k.a. Froppy. She’s loved for her personality, and straight-talking style that gives her both an innocent quality and a definite charm.

Character Froppy from My Hero Academia with her arm out to the side
Bones Inc
Froppy has become one of My Hero Academia’s most popular characters.

Froppy’s Quirk is literally “frog,” which, as the name suggests, gives her abilities akin to a frog, such as leaping, using her elongated tongue, and skillful aquatic movement. This has cemented her as a fascinating and much-loved character in the series.

Maridesuwu recreates the perfect Froppy

Cosplayer maridesuwu decided to give her take on the popular character, and it’s safe to say that she went the extra mile.

The background to the pictures taken by felix_works and edited by rozenreverie_cosplay is a lake, with a rocky formation giving it a natural look. But maridesuwu isn’t just standing by the lake, she’s actually in it, showing her dedication to accurately portraying the frog-like girl.

Her costume is certainly something to behold, the green bodysuit having an extraordinary amount of detail. The colors are vibrant, with black and silver plates and patches that overlay the main body in the exact same way as the original. The suit also appears to be shaded, and with a slightly metallic sheen, captures the light in a way that gives it a mesmerizing 3D animated look.

Maridesuwu’s dark hair is tinged a deep green just like Froppy’s, which ties in perfectly with the face-paint beneath her eyes. Her goggles are from robopenguin_cosplay_props and are a superb addition to the brilliant costume.

Overall this cosplay did a great job of recreating the much-loved Froppy, and her dedication to getting that perfect shot certainly paid off.

Cosplay

Bleach cosplayer flash-freezes the competition as ice-cold Rukia Kuchiki

Published: 8/Nov/2020 4:04

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Bleach Rukia Kuchiki Cosplay
Instagram: @latte_french / Viz Media

Share

Bleach Rukia Kuchiki

Bleach fans love Rukia Kuchiki for her blunt and level-headed personality, but one cosplayer has gone above and beyond to bring her to life in the most incredible way.

Rukia Kuchiki is the first character introduced in Bleach, and the one responsible for awakening Ichigo Kurosaki’s soul-reaper powers. It happened after she transferred her own to save him from a Hollow.

It’s an action that lands her in hot water with her own kind, which kick-starts one of the all-time greatest anime and manga arcs.

Rukia Kuchiki is one of the most adored characters in the storyline. She has plenty of hilarious and heart-warming moments as her friendship with Ichigo Kurosaki grows. She also becomes a formidable ally, with many strengths and few weaknesses.

Bleach Rukia Kuchiki Cosplay
Viz Media
Rukia Kuchiki plays an important role in Bleach right out of the gate.

A cosplayer named Alexandra Golod, better known as Latte_French on Instagram, froze the hearts of her followers after she slipped into a soul-reaper kimono and brought Rukia Kuchiki into existence.

It’s one of her many amazing cosplays, but it really stood out.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexandra Golod (@latte_french) on

Alexandra’s cosplay gets everything right, from the hair and outfit to the katana and pose. However, what makes it even better is the life-like background and the awesome effect of her soul-slayer.

Rukia Kuchiki’s soul-slayer is called Sode no Shirayuki, and when she tells it to dance, it comes to life and lets her perform a series of ice-based abilities.

This picture alone would have been impressive enough. However, she posted another one several days later. But this time, she cosplayed Rukia Kuchiki in a captain’s uniform, which happens much later in the story.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexandra Golod (@latte_french) on

The level of detail is impressive from head to toe. The white captain’s robe stands out the most, but even the sandals look like the real deal. Again, the after-effects and the background are a nice touch as well.

Alexandra Golod absolutely nailed her re-creation of Rukia Kuchiki. It’s no surprise that she also happens to be her favorite Bleach character. The passion and adoration really shine through.

There’s something special about paying respects to dedicated cosplayers and acknowledging them for their incredible efforts, and Alexandra Golod deserves all the praise. 