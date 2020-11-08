My Hero Academia cosplayer makes a splash as stunning Froppy - Dexerto

A talented cosplayer has taken her recreation of My Hero Academia fan-favorite Froppy, with her fantastic photoshoot in an actual pond, the ideal habitat for the quirky character.

Many loveable characters have sprung forth from the world of the MHA anime, with each character built on their own personal Quirk.

One such character that has found a home among millions of fans, is Tsuyu Asui, a.k.a. Froppy. She’s loved for her personality, and straight-talking style that gives her both an innocent quality and a definite charm.

Froppy’s Quirk is literally “frog,” which, as the name suggests, gives her abilities akin to a frog, such as leaping, using her elongated tongue, and skillful aquatic movement. This has cemented her as a fascinating and much-loved character in the series.

Maridesuwu recreates the perfect Froppy

Cosplayer maridesuwu decided to give her take on the popular character, and it’s safe to say that she went the extra mile.

The background to the pictures taken by felix_works and edited by rozenreverie_cosplay is a lake, with a rocky formation giving it a natural look. But maridesuwu isn’t just standing by the lake, she’s actually in it, showing her dedication to accurately portraying the frog-like girl.

Her costume is certainly something to behold, the green bodysuit having an extraordinary amount of detail. The colors are vibrant, with black and silver plates and patches that overlay the main body in the exact same way as the original. The suit also appears to be shaded, and with a slightly metallic sheen, captures the light in a way that gives it a mesmerizing 3D animated look.

Maridesuwu’s dark hair is tinged a deep green just like Froppy’s, which ties in perfectly with the face-paint beneath her eyes. Her goggles are from robopenguin_cosplay_props and are a superb addition to the brilliant costume.

Overall this cosplay did a great job of recreating the much-loved Froppy, and her dedication to getting that perfect shot certainly paid off.