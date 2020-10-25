 My Hero Academia cosplayer camouflages herself as picture-perfect Froppy  - Dexerto
My Hero Academia cosplayer camouflages herself as picture-perfect Froppy 

Published: 25/Oct/2020 7:00

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
My Hero Academia Froppy Cosplay
Viz Media / Instagram: @janevindom

Froppy

Froppy is an incredibly popular hero in My Hero Academia, but although she’s loved and adored by many, one cosplayer has taken it to the next level with a flawless cosplay.

Tsyu Asui, better known as Froppy due to her amazing and versatile frog quirk, is a fan-favorite in My Hero Academia. She’s smart, strong, and can do anything a frog can do. Naturally, that makes her the perfect hero in missions that involve water and deep-diving.

However, although her abilities are awesome, fans love her personality more than anything else. Froppy is honest and sincere, which makes her a little blunt at times, but in a good way. 

Froppy is also cool, calm, and collected in most situations. She follows the morals and principles that are most important to her. Recovery Girl described her as a “perfect pillar of emotional support.” It makes sense, considering she acts as a maternal figure in the class and is often the voice of reason.

My Hero Academia Froppy Cosplay
Viz Media
Tsuyu Asui, better known as Froppy, is a good friend and ally to her classmates in My Hero Academia.

My Hero Academia cosplayer Jane Vindom wanted to show her favorite character some love. She slipped into an incredible Froppy cosplay, and it left thousands of followers on her Instagram speechless.

“Hippity, hoppity your heart is now my property!” she said. “Froppy from BNHA cosplay! I hope everyone is having a wonderful day!” Truth be told, if they weren’t already, her cosplay would brighten their day.

Jane Vindom strikes a curious pose, and it shows off all the best parts of her outfit. The costume is brilliant, from the shade of green and the yellow and black stripes to the white gloves and chunky wrist-piece.

The hint of green in her hair, the make-up around her eyes, and the frog-goggles are on point too. It all comes together and round off into one of the best Froppy cosplays we’ve ever seen. Here’s a second image that shows off the belt, which couldn’t be seen in the first.

The belt includes what appears to be green gems, exactly like the costume in the show. The only thing that’s missing is Froppy’s tongue. But to be fair, how could anyone pull that off? It’s twenty-meters long and strong enough to lift multiple people.

Jane Vindom’s pieced together a wonderful Froppy cosplay. It’s one that other My Hero Academia fans and cosplayers will be sure to love. But the best part is, she wore it well too.

My Hero Academia is currently in-between seasons, but the next one is set to launch in mid-to-late 2021.

Cosplay

Danganronpa cosplayer looks incredible as real-life Ibuki Mioda

Published: 24/Oct/2020 17:52 Updated: 24/Oct/2020 17:58

by Georgina Smith
Cosplayer ayuu.exe alongside Ibuki from Danganronpa
Instagram: ayuu.exe / CD Projekt Red

Share

One skilled cosplayer has tried her hand at recreating Ibuki Mioda from Danganronpa, and has done an excellent job – capturing the character’s outfit in her costume perfectly.

Danganronpa is a game franchise created by Spike Chunsoft, having produced three main titles along with a spinoff in the form of a third-person shooter.

The premise of the first game Trigger Happy Havoc, is that there are 15 students trapped within a school, and the only way to break free is to murder other students and get away with it. For each crime scene, there is a discussion over who the students believe the murderer is.

Danganronpa 1.2 reload cover art
Spike Chunsoft
The game has secured itself a loyal following.

The subsequent games follow a similar premise, and consist of a varied cast of characters who sport unique personalities and interesting character design.

Danganronpa has a substantial following, with many players becoming attached to the fantastic range of characters, and naturally many have chosen to cosplay their favorite people from the game thanks to their appealing aesthetics.

Cosplayer ayuu.exe decided to give Ibuki Mioda a try, an upbeat musician with a quirky personality featured in Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair and Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope’s Peak High School.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🍇 Ayuu 🍇 (@ayuu.exe) on

Ayuu.exe has managed to replicate Ibuki perfectly. Her intensely dark hair is long and pin-straight, with blue and pink pastel strands, along with a stunningly bold box fringe consisting of accompanying neon colors.

The horns atop her head replicate the use of hair, oversized black and white striped additions that compliment her quirky personality.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🍇 Ayuu 🍇 (@ayuu.exe) on

Her school uniform is minimalistic but a perfect recreation of the sailor style original, even keeping with the soft pink ribbon that hangs with a white clasp in the centre of her torso. On one hand she wears a scrunchie, and on the other, a pink and black fingerless glove that just reflects how fantastic the attention to detail was in this cosplay.

The recreation was popular among fans, and ayuu.exe’s posts have now reached over 6000 likes combined on Instagram.