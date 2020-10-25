My Hero Academia cosplayer camouflages herself as picture-perfect Froppy  - Dexerto

Froppy is an incredibly popular hero in My Hero Academia, but although she’s loved and adored by many, one cosplayer has taken it to the next level with a flawless cosplay.

Tsyu Asui, better known as Froppy due to her amazing and versatile frog quirk, is a fan-favorite in My Hero Academia. She’s smart, strong, and can do anything a frog can do. Naturally, that makes her the perfect hero in missions that involve water and deep-diving.

However, although her abilities are awesome, fans love her personality more than anything else. Froppy is honest and sincere, which makes her a little blunt at times, but in a good way.

Froppy is also cool, calm, and collected in most situations. She follows the morals and principles that are most important to her. Recovery Girl described her as a “perfect pillar of emotional support.” It makes sense, considering she acts as a maternal figure in the class and is often the voice of reason.

My Hero Academia cosplayer Jane Vindom wanted to show her favorite character some love. She slipped into an incredible Froppy cosplay, and it left thousands of followers on her Instagram speechless.

“Hippity, hoppity your heart is now my property!” she said. “Froppy from BNHA cosplay! I hope everyone is having a wonderful day!” Truth be told, if they weren’t already, her cosplay would brighten their day.

Jane Vindom strikes a curious pose, and it shows off all the best parts of her outfit. The costume is brilliant, from the shade of green and the yellow and black stripes to the white gloves and chunky wrist-piece.

The hint of green in her hair, the make-up around her eyes, and the frog-goggles are on point too. It all comes together and round off into one of the best Froppy cosplays we’ve ever seen. Here’s a second image that shows off the belt, which couldn’t be seen in the first.

The belt includes what appears to be green gems, exactly like the costume in the show. The only thing that’s missing is Froppy’s tongue. But to be fair, how could anyone pull that off? It’s twenty-meters long and strong enough to lift multiple people.

Jane Vindom’s pieced together a wonderful Froppy cosplay. It’s one that other My Hero Academia fans and cosplayers will be sure to love. But the best part is, she wore it well too.

My Hero Academia is currently in-between seasons, but the next one is set to launch in mid-to-late 2021.