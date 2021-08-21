League of Legends cosplayer shines bright as enchanting Lux

Lilya ‘Lilya0o’ Victorovna’s amazing cosplays always brighten people’s days, but this time, she shined brighter than ever before as Lux, the Lady of Luminosity, from League of Legends.

Luxanna Crownguard, better known as Lux, is one of the most popular champions in League of Legends.

Not only can she bend light at her will, but she’s also notoriously cheerful and optimistic, making her a beacon of light in more ways than one.

It’s no surprise, then, that’s she’s one of the most cosplayed champions in the game. And she fits the bill perfectly, too, given that cosplayers are often motivated by the chance of making fan’s days a little brighter with each piece.

Lilya0o is one of those cosplayers. As a massive fan of the game, she’s already dished up some epic transformations into Ahri and Soraka.

She even won the hearts of the Overwatch community with an angelic take on Mercy.

Now, she’s done it again as Lux. And it was so well-received on social media, it drew almost 10,000 likes in a thread on the League of Legends subreddit alone.

People believe their eyes: Some even said she looks more like the character than the in-game model.

Lilya0o has repeatedly shown fans why she’s a master of her craft, and her latest cosplay is a testament to that.

Every little detail is perfect, from the hair and make-up to the armor and props. It’s just about as good as it gets.

League of Legends fans appreciate good cosplay, and it will be a while before we find one better than this.