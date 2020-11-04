 League of Legends cosplayer leaves her mark as Spirit Blossom Kindred - Dexerto
League of Legends cosplayer leaves her mark as Spirit Blossom Kindred

Published: 4/Nov/2020 6:29

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
League of Legends Spirit Blossom Kindred Cosplay
Riot Games / Instagram: @cata.leyah

Kindred

Cosplayers love dressing up as their favorite League of Legends champions, but one of them has out-done herself and transformed into Spirit Blossom Kindred.

League of Legends boasts a list of many incredible champions, but it’s hard to find one more ethereal and mystical than Kindred, The Eternal Huntress.

Kindred is unique in the sense that it’s comprised of two entities. Lamb is the main one who moves and attacks. Wolf is the secondary one who is involved in some abilities and cannot be targeted by enemies.

In terms of lore, they’re supposed to represent the two essences of death. Lamb claims the lives of those who accept their fate. Wolf, on the other hand, hunts down and crushes those who try to flee.

League of Legends Spirit Blossom Kindred Cosplay
Riot Games
Kindred is a ranged champion most commonly used in the jungle.

Kindred isn’t one of the strongest jungle champions by any stretch of the imagination, but it is one of the coolest. 

The two entities normally look like an imposing figure on the battleground. However, the Spirit Blossom skin turns them into an adorable purple-haired spirit huntress and her pet wolf.

A cosplayer named cata.leyah decided to manifest Spirit Blossom Kindred in the real world, and the end result looks outstanding. “Here is my spirit blossom kindred cosplay,” she said. “I love it soooo much! It’s my fav cosplay until now!”

 

Leah re-created Spirit Bossom Kindred to perfection. The hair, horns, the eyes, and the outfit itself are all on point. It walks the fine line between adorable and fierce.

To make it even more authentic, she included the yellow flower in her hair and the bows as well. It was a nice touch and one that rounds it out to be a complete piece. Leah really knows her League of Legends champions, and it shows.

Leah’s picture has already generated almost two-thousand likes, and the numbers keep on rising. Some people in the comments said it’s the best Spirit Blossom Kindred cosplay they’ve ever seen.

It’s always nice to see fans bring their favorite League champs to life. However, it’s even better when it’s one as awesome and unique as Spirit Blossom Kindred.

Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer waterbends as real life Katara

Published: 3/Nov/2020 19:00

by Brent Koepp
avatar katara cosplay
Nickelodeon / Instagram: @tytalis

Avatar: The Last Airbender

An Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer went viral on Instagram after sharing a mind-blowing transformation into Katara. The artist’s perfect recreation of the waterbender will leave fans of the Nickelodeon animation in awe. 

Despite airing in 2005, The Last Airbender has seen a major revival in popularity in 2020 after Netflix added it to its service. Viewers around the world fell in love with its story about a monk named Aang who can control the elements of water, earth, air, and fire.

One of the series’ most beloved characters is the fierce waterbender Katara. A cosplayer celebrated the heroine with an insanely accurate costume. The artist’s perfect recreation truly brings the animation to life.

katara in avatar the last airbender
Nickelodeon / Netflix
The fierce waterbender is one of the main characters in the hit 2005 animation.

Avatar cosplayer becomes Katara

The groundbreaking animation opens with siblings Katara and Sokka discovering the Avatar trapped in an iceberg. After rescuing Aang, the pair set off on a journey with him to bring balance to the world.

Bringing the beloved waterbender to life, cosplayer Liezl ‘tyalis’ transformed into the character with her detailed recreation. In a picture posted on Instagram, the artist posed in her iconic blue and white southern Water Tribe attire.

Liezel nailed Katara’s look, perfectly mirroring her braided brown hair and signature “hair loopies.” She even included the heroine’s betrothal choker necklace, which she got from her grandma.

 

Throughout the series, the character develops into a master at her element, and even becomes Avatar Aang’s teacher. Recreating a scene from the show, tytalis faithfully mirrored Katara’s waterbending stance as she readies to strike down her foes. 

 

The cosplayer even created a side-by-side post, showing off her costume next to a screenshot of the show. This is easily one of the best takes we’ve seen of the waterbender – it’s almost as if she’s jumped out of the screen.

 

Avatar celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2020, and has seen a massive resurgence in popularity after being re-released in HD at the beginning of the year.

Those interested in the animated series can watch it right now on Netflix. The streaming service also has The Last Airbender’s sequel, The Legend of Korra, in its entirety. 