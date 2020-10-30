 League of Legends cosplayer ready to rebel as Vastayan “baddy” Xayah - Dexerto
League of Legends cosplayer ready to rebel as Vastayan “baddy” Xayah

Published: 30/Oct/2020 6:18

by Isaac McIntyre
Riot Games / Instagram: Wanderlustica

Xayah

League of Legends cosplayer Wanderlustica, who made a name for herself as a cosplay extraordinaire, has brought feisty ADC heroine Xayah to life in all her Vastayan glory ⁠— you won’t see many LoL cosplays much better than this!

In 2017, League of Legends developers Riot Games decided to try something a little outside the box for their next champion release. Instead of dropping just one character, they debuted a duo ⁠— feathery Vastayan lovers Xayah and Rakan.

The pair fit like a glove. She was an ADC, and he was her support. The pair ⁠— and their sassy love ⁠— soon became fan-faves in the League of Legends fandom.

League cosplayer rules roost as Xayah

Of course, like any League favorite, there’s been plenty of cosplay takes on the pair. Now, that includes famous cosplayer Wanderlustica, who donned a stunning costume of the LoL “baddy” for an Instagram photoshoot earlier this month.

Wanderlustica’s stunning Xayah cosplay is absolutely amazing. She’s got every detail on point, from the Vastayan’s big busy ears, to her blue and red battle robe, and even the skull adorned on her shoulder from her old victories.

The Xayah outfit also had the purple hood the ADC wears into every game on Summoner’s Rift, as well as her glorious purple and blood-red feathers. Luca rounded out the cosplay with knee-high wrap boots, and tough steel vambraces.

 

“I definitely loved wearing this cosplay, I love badass characters and Xayah is definitely one of them!” the Dutch cosplayer said of her League cosplay. “I’m so in love with it.”

Luca, who often makes her cosplays before showing them off on Instagram, was actually sent this Xayah outfit from Ezcosplay. The cosplay company had put the outfit together for Wanderlustica, who then added makeup and effects.

 

Wanderlustica is far from the only League cosplayer to unveil a fancy new outfit recently either. Ariatamagotchi got into the Halloween spirit earlier this month with a perfect take on Bewitching Nidalee, and Sweet Angel donned an awesome Akali cosplay in late September.

Luca also has more LoL projects in the works too. She’s already set to reveal her new K/DA cosplay soon, so keep your eyes peeled for that in November!

Persona 5 cosplayer steals hearts as Ann Takamaki

Published: 29/Oct/2020 23:43

by Brent Koepp
Atlus / Instagram: @tniwe

Persona 5

A talented cosplayer brought Persona 5’s Ann Takamaki to life. The artist went viral on Instagram after transforming into the character’s Phantom Thief alter ego, Panther.

The Persona franchise originally made its debut back in 1996 on the PlayStation. However, the series became a mainstream success in 2016 with its fifth entry. Players and critics couldn’t get enough of its story about the Phantom Thieves.

The PlayStation 4 title was such a hit that it even got an ultimate edition called Royal in March. Celebrating the beloved release, a skilled cosplayer brought the RPG’s heroine Ann Takamaki to life with a jaw-dropping costume. 

Ann in persona 5
Sega / Atlus
The popular heroine is one of the main characters in Persona 5.

Persona cosplayer steals hearts as Panther

The story centers on a group of misfit high school students who acquire supernatural powers. The group ends up calling themselves the Phantom Thieves, and learn how to steal the desires of corrupt adults to change their hearts.

Cosplayer Vlada ‘tniwe’ transformed into popular character Ann Takamaki, whose alter ego is Panther. Incredibly, the artist faithfully captured the heroine’s iconic red bodysuit – which is designed after a feline.

Holding the Ann’s signature whip in her left hand, Vlada accurately re-created the character’s pose from the RPG. She even included little details in the picture, such as the warning police tape that pops up during the battle victory screen.

 

In another shot posted to social media, the cosplayer gave fans a full view of her latex costume. The cosplay is so true to the game that it even includes the tail which hangs off the end of her back zipper.

 

The cosplayer also posed for a close-up shot, nailing Takamaki’s look effortlessly. The artist perfectly captured her blonde braided hair which is styled in ponytails. Her striking blue eyes peer out as she lifts the mask off her face.

 

In 2020, Persona 5 got a new edition called Royal. The remaster not only included a whole new character, but greatly expanded the game’s dungeons and boss fights.

The Atlus franchise has continued to explode in popularity. For the PlayStation 5’s launch, the 2016 title is included in the new PlayStation Plus collection. 