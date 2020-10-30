League of Legends cosplayer ready to rebel as Vastayan “baddy” Xayah - Dexerto

League of Legends cosplayer Wanderlustica, who made a name for herself as a cosplay extraordinaire, has brought feisty ADC heroine Xayah to life in all her Vastayan glory ⁠— you won’t see many LoL cosplays much better than this!

In 2017, League of Legends developers Riot Games decided to try something a little outside the box for their next champion release. Instead of dropping just one character, they debuted a duo ⁠— feathery Vastayan lovers Xayah and Rakan.

The pair fit like a glove. She was an ADC, and he was her support. The pair ⁠— and their sassy love ⁠— soon became fan-faves in the League of Legends fandom.

League cosplayer rules roost as Xayah

Of course, like any League favorite, there’s been plenty of cosplay takes on the pair. Now, that includes famous cosplayer Wanderlustica, who donned a stunning costume of the LoL “baddy” for an Instagram photoshoot earlier this month.

Wanderlustica’s stunning Xayah cosplay is absolutely amazing. She’s got every detail on point, from the Vastayan’s big busy ears, to her blue and red battle robe, and even the skull adorned on her shoulder from her old victories.

The Xayah outfit also had the purple hood the ADC wears into every game on Summoner’s Rift, as well as her glorious purple and blood-red feathers. Luca rounded out the cosplay with knee-high wrap boots, and tough steel vambraces.

“I definitely loved wearing this cosplay, I love badass characters and Xayah is definitely one of them!” the Dutch cosplayer said of her League cosplay. “I’m so in love with it.”

Luca, who often makes her cosplays before showing them off on Instagram, was actually sent this Xayah outfit from Ezcosplay. The cosplay company had put the outfit together for Wanderlustica, who then added makeup and effects.

Wanderlustica is far from the only League cosplayer to unveil a fancy new outfit recently either. Ariatamagotchi got into the Halloween spirit earlier this month with a perfect take on Bewitching Nidalee, and Sweet Angel donned an awesome Akali cosplay in late September.

Luca also has more LoL projects in the works too. She’s already set to reveal her new K/DA cosplay soon, so keep your eyes peeled for that in November!