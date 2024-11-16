Who is Corin Reveck? Arcane Season 2 confirms major fan theory with new character

An exciting fan theory has been confirmed in Arcane Season 2 Part 2, as we hear the name “Dr. Reveck.” But who is Corin Reveck in the League of Legends games, and how is he in the series?

It’s no secret that Riot Games has changed elements from the rich LoL lore for Arcane. It’s one of the reasons the Netflix show is so effective, appealing to both fans and newcomers with its impeccable storytelling and character development.

Jinx’s origin story is given far more depth in Arcane, giving reason to her chaotic villain arc. Another example is Viktor, who has been reimagined as a brilliant yet tragic figure who struggles with the moral complexities of his work in Hextech.

This creativity is on full display in Arcane Season 2 Episode 5, where we discover that a League of Legends champion has been fused with the backstory of Corin Reveck. Warning: spoilers ahead!

Who is Corin Reveck?

In the League of Legends games, Corin Reveck is best known as the talented Piltover artificer and father of Orianna, who he helped transform into The Lady of Clockwork.

Riot Games

Corin initially started training Orianna in his trade making masterful prosthetics, and she flourished in the art of invention and design. However, he was also fiercely protective of her.

Orianna wanted to explore the world beyond Piltover’s safe streets and help victims in the undercity of Zaun. After a toxic gas leak, Orianna snuck out of her home and ended up giving her mask to a child, causing irreversible damage to her lungs.

Driven by desperation, Corin embarked on a relentless mission to save his daughter, gradually transforming her into an automated being, starting by fitting her with clockwork lungs.

Initially, it seemed to do the trick, but over time the poison spread through her body, with Corin replacing each organ with machinery until eventually, only her human heart remained.

Over time, Orianna became more detached from the person she used to be. Then, Corin fell ill, and they couldn’t raise the money to save him.

Riot Games

She ended up making the ultimate sacrifice by giving her father the only remaining human element in her body: her heart.

Orianna anesthetized Corin in secret and performed the transplant, replacing her heart with The Ball – a clockwork device containing a Hextech crystal.

During this time, Orianna accepted her new identity as The Lady of Clockwork and set off in the night to follow her fate. When Corin woke up, he found his daughter had vanished, leaving him a golden dancer to remember her by.

In the League of Legends games, Corin has vowed to save what cash he can make to return to Piltover and find his daughter.

Arcane Season 2 Episode 5 confirms Singed is Dr Reveck

For some time, it’s been theorized that the Zaunite scientist and Shimmer creator Singed, aka the Doctor, is actually Corin Reveck. This has now finally been confirmed in Arcane Season 2 Episode 5, ‘Blisters and Bedrock’.

Netflix

There have been plenty of hints along the way. Firstly, the pocket watch that Singed carries around fits in with Corin’s profession. In Season 1, eagle-eyed fans noticed the picture of the girl inside the watch looks a lot like Orianna.

Article continues after ad

There’s also the motive. We know from the first chapter that Singed produced Shimmer, and this is the same in League of Legends. But in the games, Singed is evil just because.

Arcane is fundamentally about fleshing out its powerful characters and giving them layered origin stories, so fusing his story with Corin’s allows the writers to give him a motive. Ultimately, he’s still wrong for everything he’s doing, but he’s driven by the desire to save his daughter.

The revelation arrives after the events of Season 2 Episode 4, when Singed finally unleashes his monstrous creation, Warwick (who, as it turns out, has been made using Vander’s body).

Netflix

After Jinx sets a gang of Zaunite prisoners free from Piltover’s prison cells, Warwick charges towards her. But as he goes in for the kill, she inadvertently triggers Vander’s memories and he runs off.

In Episode 5, Caitlyn and Ambessa want answers. They eventually agree to treat Singed as an esteemed advisor if he can lead them to Warwick. He takes them to his workshop to use his mad alchemy to locate the beast.

As Singed takes a seat, Caitlyn has a realization. “My family’s archives have shed light on many of the mysteries of this city. One such mystery caught my attention,” she says.

“The curious dismissal of a revered academy alchemist. Unparalleled by all accounts and no mention of his crime. This led to one other missing puzzle piece: who invented Shimmer? We have our answer now, don’t we Dr. Reveck? You’re a monster.”

Singed explains his reason for everything he’s done, demonstrating further that he’s actually Arcane’s version of Corin Reveck. “Why does anyone commit acts other deem unspeakable? For love,” he says.

Singed Reveck’s pocket watch is also a key

In Arcane, Singed/Reveck’s pocket watch is multifunctional. While speaking to Caitlyn and Ambessa, he reveals the watch is also secretly a key, one that opens a secret room containing his daughter, Orianna.

Netflix

She’s not transformed into The Lady of Clockwork yet, however. Instead, she’s being kept alive in a pod attached to all kinds of chemical pumps.

“Perhaps in another life you would have been friends,” he says, setting down the watch to reveal a photo of Orianna when she was still alive. “Everything I’ve done is to cure her.”

Netflix

His sick experiments and creation of Warwick were all just to try and save his daughter. “I believe the beast may hold the final key,” he says. When Ambessa asks what he’s trying to cure, Singed/Reveck replies, “Death.”

In other words, he’s trying to figure out the recipe for immortality. “Imagine a world that need no longer fear it,” he says. The question remains: will his obsession save or destroy what’s left of his humanity?

We’ll have to wait and see what happens next when Arcane Season 2 Part 3 drops on Netflix on November 23. While you wait, be sure to check out these other great animated shows, the Season 2 soundtrack, and who “Baby Jinx” Isha is.