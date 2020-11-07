Genshin Impact cosplayer perfects adorable Paimon look - Dexerto

Adorable sidekick Paimon has swept up many adoring fans, and one talented cosplayer has done a fantastic job at recreating the tiny creature’s look, impressing fans of the game.

Free-to-play RPG Genshin Impact has certainly struck gold with its character gacha system. The cast of characters in the game is hugely varied, and has got fans spending literally thousands of real dollars to secure their most desired character.

We’ve seen some great cosplays of characters such as Lisa and Amber so far, and the potential is practically endless, with people recreating some immaculate looks within only the short period since launch.

However, while there is a huge selection of playable characters you can secure, one character in particular is with you right from the start of the game – the cheery, yet occasionally slightly blunt, Paimon.

Paimon acts as your guide as you navigate around the enormous world of Teyvat, and is there with you for every step of the story, providing some hilarious moments along the way.

Mingmihoo brings Paimon to life

Cosplayer mingmihoo decided to have a go at recreating Paimon’s look, and they have certainly done a fantastic job of it, capturing that same bright energy that the character does in the game.

Her hair is white blonde, sculpted into a bob-like shape, with thick tendrils of hair curling at the ends. Her midnight blue cape is gorgeous, flecked with tiny stars that capture Paimon’s magic air.

Her tunic is also flecked with silver, continuing on with the night sky theme, and with the metallic gold cuffs and logo in the centre of her torso, mingmihoo looks totally the part of the cute companion. This is along with her gold headdress that practically appears to be levitating, a great match to the original.

This cosplayer also showed Paimon in action in a TikTok, her acting skills matching up with the incredible costume.

This cosplay was certainly a success, and mingmihoo was the best person to take on the role, bringing the cute character to life.