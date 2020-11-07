 Overwatch dev blown away by incredible Zenyatta cosplay - Dexerto
Overwatch dev blown away by incredible Zenyatta cosplay

Published: 7/Nov/2020 0:19

by Michael Gwilliam
Cosplayer of Zenyatta from Overwatch
Instagram/ofl0ra/Blizzard Entertainment

Zenyatta

An Overwatch cosplayer has unveiled an impressively designed outfit for the Omnic monk hero, Zenyatta – a character rarely seen in cosplay circles.

Zenyatta as a character is a unique specimen as he floats in the air while providing utility for his team through Harmony and Discord orbs, which heal allies and make enemies take 30 percent more damage.

Due to the character’s robotic design, not many have cosplayed as the hero, but that didn’t stop Twitter user ‘Effekted’ from giving it his all and showing it off with the fandom.

In a post on November 6, Effekted tweeted to the official Overwatch account writing, “Hey Overwatch, we are doing some cleaning and are looking for a more permanent home for our robot son.”

Attached was a photo of the Zenyatta costume on display, equipped with an Orb of Destruction in his hands.

The cosplayer went on to ask if the Overwatch team would want to take it off their hands. There’s a twist too – he’s making some adjustments that will make the outfit a prop of sorts for anyone who wants it.

“He needs a special rig to be worn, but I’m fixing him up to sit on his own,” Effekted remarked.

In the attached photos, you can really see how the incredible cosplay came to life. The attire Zenyatta wears with the mustard yellow pants are nicely crafted and match up perfectly with the in-game version.

Around his neck, the designers made sure to include all of the Orbs of Destruction too and the end result looks ripped directly from the Overwatch universe.

Overwatch Community Development Leader Molly Fender even replied to the post writing, “this is so cool” and included the eyes emoji.

To this, ofl0ra, who helped craft the cosplay responded, “Thank you!! It was such a blast to make/wear him!”

“He just needs a better home,” she added.

It’s unclear whether the Overwatch devs will accept the gift for their offices, but such an amazing cosplay should never be left collecting dust. Hopefully, they get their wish and someone adopts the Omnic monk.

Studio Ghibli cosplayer goes viral as Spirited Away’s Chihiro

Published: 6/Nov/2020 20:36

by Brent Koepp
spirited away cosplay studio ghibli
Studio Ghibli / Instagram: @aru.rinh, @fhdskl

Spirited Away

A Studio Ghibli cosplayer went viral on Instagram after sharing an incredible true-to-life take on Spirited Away’s protagonist, Chihiro Ogino.

Spirited Away hit theaters in July 2001, and forever changed the landscape of anime films. The Hayao Miyazaki-directed project has been critically acclaimed worldwide and won Best Animated Feature at the 2003 Academy Awards. 

A cosplayer celebrated the groundbreaking movie by transforming into its lead protagonist, Chihiro. The artist’s portrayal looks so much like the character, it’s almost as if the heroine stumbled out of the screen and into real life. 

chihiro and haku in spirited away
Studio Ghibli
The kind-hearted protagonist is the star of the hit 2001 film, Spirited Away.

Spirited Away cosplayer becomes Chihiro

The Studio Ghibli film follows 10-year-old girl Chihiro after she is forced to move to a new city with her parents. Reluctant about the change, the protagonist then stumbles into the world of the spirits, and is forced to work at a bathhouse to save her mother and father.

Prolific cosplayer Zekia ‘aru.rinh’ went viral on social media after bringing the young heroine to life with her faithful costume. The artist pulls off the perfect recreation in an Instagram post that’s gathered almost 100,000 likes at the time of writing.

Photographer ‘oyasuminabye’ captured the creator posing in the character’s iconic pink bathhouse work uniform. Zekia perfectly captured the 10-year-old’s look, effortlessly mirroring her brown ponytail hair, and even including the parted bangs that frame each side of her face. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zekia (@aru.rinh) on

Despite being released over 19 years ago, the Miyazaki film is still one of the most influential animes of all time. The story is so beloved, it’s the highest grossing movie of all time in Japan – a record it’s held since its release way back in 2001.

In 2019, Ghibli signed a major deal to bring all of its films to streaming service HBO Max. Those interested in watching Spirited Away can catch it there now, and can also buy it on digital services such as Apple TV.