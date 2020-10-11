 Genshin Impact cosplayer casts spells as flawless Lisa - Dexerto
Genshin Impact cosplayer casts spells as flawless Lisa

Published: 11/Oct/2020 18:00 Updated: 11/Oct/2020 18:01

by Georgina Smith
Genshin Impact

An incredibly talented cosplayer has gone viral after she recreated Genshin Impact character Lisa’s outfit to an extraordinary degree of detail, looking every bit the part of the sultry witch.

Free-to-play gacha game Genshin Impact has proven to be yet another breakout hit of 2020. It’s similarity to the huge hit Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild drew people in, but it’s collectible character mechanic and fascinating story allowed it to stand on its own two feet.

Since its September 28 release the game has been downloaded over 17 million times, and some people have even spent thousands on trying to secure their favorite character via the gacha based ‘wish’ process.

Each character has their own interesting aesthetic, but among the most stunning is Lisa, Librarian of the Knights of Favonius, and a witch. She has a rather flirtatious personality which has made Genshin players fall head over heels for her and her stunningly magic aesthetic.

Genshin Impact cast of characters
miHoYo
Genshin Impact features a vibrant and loveable cast of characters.

Cosplayer OfficialRinnieR was keen to recreate Lisa’s amazing outfit, and within only two weeks of the game’s launch she managed to pull together an insanely accurate costume, each and every detail taken into consideration.

The bodice is gorgeous, a deep royal purple that flare out into hanging pieces that form a skirt-like shape. The purple is contrasted with the white gold trim that follows the shape of the fabric, as well as forming metallic embellishments that look exactly like the original.

She wears black heels, and sheer thigh-high stockings with a lace trim that accentuates that witchy feeling, whilst keeping in with her unique personality.

Her blonde hair is styled in loose waves that cascade down the side of her arm, highlighted by the gold trim, looking practically as if she is glowing.

Her hat tops off the look, an oversized purple witch style hat that has a purple flower embellishment, and she’s even hung a tiny lantern off the tip to add to Lisa’s gorgeous aesthetic.

This look couldn’t have been more stunningly accurate, and Twitter seemed to agree, with OfficialRinnieR’s post having garnered nearly 25,000 likes in under 18 hours. A fantastic result for a fantastic Genshin Impact cosplay.

Cosplay

Mercy and Ashe are ready for OWL Finals with stunning Seoul cosplays

Published: 10/Oct/2020 0:55

by Bill Cooney
Blizzard Entertainment/@spcatsTASHA

A pair of Seoul Dynasty fans have pulled off awesome cosplays of Mercy and Ashe in their team’s colors to celebrate 2020’s Overwatch League Grand Finals run.

The season finale is the biggest weekend of the year for Overwatch esports, and even though there are no in-person events for the Finals in 2020, there are still plenty of fans watching the action and supporting their favorite teams.

This includes Tasha and Doremi, who in addition to being diehard Dynasty fans, can also put together a mean Overwatch cosplay.

For instance, to celebrate Seoul’s Grand Finals appearance, the pair pulled out their Ashe and Mercy creations, which are spot on and appropriately decked out in Seoul’s black and gold.

Tasha certainly does Ashe justice with the hero’s trademark white hair and her trusty Viper Rifle at her side. The jacket and every other part of the cosplay even match the Dynasty’s in-game skin for her.

There are countless Overwatch cosplays out there, but OWL-specific ones seem to be a bit rarer especially considering there have been no live events for the league at all this year.

Doremi and Tasha, who call their duo spiralcats, have been a fixture in the Korean Overwatch esports scene for some time, appearing at multiple events rocking Dynasty-branded skins for a variety of heroes.

Seoul is certainly in a position to make a run for the title, however, they’ll have to make it past the San Francisco Shock, who seem to be in a dominant form already. San Fran already took out the Dynasty earlier in the playoffs and will have to do so again to repeat their 2019 championship on Oct 10.

The boys in black and gold will need all the energy their fans can send to them to pull off the upset and dethrone San Francisco to become the OWL champions, something the team hasn’t been able to achieve yet.