Danganronpa cosplayer stuns fans as iconic Junko Enoshima - Dexerto

A fantastic cosplayer on Instagram has done an incredible job of recreating the character Junko from popular visual novel franchise Danganronpa, with fans of the original character stunned by her accuracy.

Since the first installment of the franchise was released in 2010, Danganronpa has become a huge cult classic, securing many fans around the globe. The series is in visual novel format, and follows the lives of students at terrifying high schools, where their only way to graduate is to kill a fellow student and get away with it.

The game has certainly sent chills up spines of its players, but in a way that just makes people want to continue playing. Also contributing to its success is its huge and diverse range of characters, who each boast their own brilliant costume design, along with addictive personalities that make the game even more fun to play.

Junko Enoshima is dubbed the ‘Ultimate Fashionista’ and is a character from the first installment of the series, Trigger Happy Havoc. While Junko initially appears charismatic, as the dark story progresses players are introduced to a very different, darker side of the character, leaving fans loving her all the more.

Mata_cos puts her spin on Junko

Cosplayer mata_cos was keen to put her twist on the hugely popular character, and it’s safe to say that she did an immaculate job at transforming into the Ultimate Fashionista.

Her very recognisable hair is pulled up into two huge and voluminous pigtails on either side of her head, tinged a very light pink which gives her that candyfloss look, matching her supposed personality at the start of the game. This is of course along with the twin bear hair clips that match up with the original.

The sharp eyeliner is surrounded in a saturated hue of darker pink, tying in with the rest of the look perfectly. Her black and white uniform is a perfect recreation, with the red bow tie on one side finishing off the look.

Fans of the character absolutely loved this look, saying that mata_cos’s take on Junko was “one of the most canon Junkos I’ve seen,” and saying she’s “such an iconic Junko.”

The response to the cosplay was great, with fans seeing how much hard work went into recreating this iconic character, followers certainly looking forward to more great recreations from mata_cos.