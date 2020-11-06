 Danganronpa cosplayer stuns fans as iconic Junko Enoshima - Dexerto
Danganronpa cosplayer stuns fans as iconic Junko Enoshima

Published: 6/Nov/2020 15:31

by Georgina Smith
Danganronpa's Junko next to cosplayer mata_cos
Instagram: mata_cos / Spike Chunsoft

A fantastic cosplayer on Instagram has done an incredible job of recreating the character Junko from popular visual novel franchise Danganronpa, with fans of the original character stunned by her accuracy.

Since the first installment of the franchise was released in 2010, Danganronpa has become a huge cult classic, securing many fans around the globe. The series is in visual novel format, and follows the lives of students at terrifying high schools, where their only way to graduate is to kill a fellow student and get away with it.

The game has certainly sent chills up spines of its players, but in a way that just makes people want to continue playing. Also contributing to its success is its huge and diverse range of characters, who each boast their own brilliant costume design, along with addictive personalities that make the game even more fun to play.

Junko from Danganronpa does a pose
Spike Chunsoft
Junko will scare anyone with her menacing and erratic demeanor.

Junko Enoshima is dubbed the ‘Ultimate Fashionista’ and is a character from the first installment of the series, Trigger Happy Havoc. While Junko initially appears charismatic, as the dark story progresses players are introduced to a very different, darker side of the character, leaving fans loving her all the more.

Mata_cos puts her spin on Junko

Cosplayer mata_cos was keen to put her twist on the hugely popular character, and it’s safe to say that she did an immaculate job at transforming into the Ultimate Fashionista.

Her very recognisable hair is pulled up into two huge and voluminous pigtails on either side of her head, tinged a very light pink which gives her that candyfloss look, matching her supposed personality at the start of the game. This is of course along with the twin bear hair clips that match up with the original.

The sharp eyeliner is surrounded in a saturated hue of darker pink, tying in with the rest of the look perfectly. Her black and white uniform is a perfect recreation, with the red bow tie on one side finishing off the look.

Fans of the character absolutely loved this look, saying that mata_cos’s take on Junko was “one of the most canon Junkos I’ve seen,” and saying she’s “such an iconic Junko.”

The response to the cosplay was great, with fans seeing how much hard work went into recreating this iconic character, followers certainly looking forward to more great recreations from mata_cos.

Arknights cosplayer jumps into battle as flawless Exusiai

Published: 6/Nov/2020 7:55

by Andrew Amos
Exusiai in Arknights next to cosplayer meesiamp
Yostar / Instagram: meesiamp

Exusiai is everyone’s favourite apple pie enthusiast in Arknights, as well as Penguin Logistics’ finest operators. She might be one of the most popular characters to cosplay in the popular mobile game, but ‘meesiamp’ has pulled off the perfect one.

The whole Penguin Logistics organization in Arknights is one of the most popular in the game. The delivery company who puts it all on the line to make sure packages make it across Lungmen is home to some of the game’s fan-favorite operators.

There’s arguably none more popular than the red-haired Exusiai though. The Laterano angel hopped on Penguin Logistics’ mission to help Rhodes Island take down Reunion ⁠— with that same at-all-costs M.O.

Penguin Logistics in Arknights
Yostar
Exusiai is part of the much-loved Penguin Logistics group in Arknights.

Cosplayer ‘meesiamp’ took on Exusiai though, and she’s definitely pulled off the look.

She pulled out the angelic cosplay in a recent photoshoot, and it looks incredible. First things first, she’s nailed the basic design perfectly. From Exusiai’s hoodie, down to one of her eight wanted guns as a prop, it looks like the messenger in-game.

However, the most amazing part of this cosplay is the wings. Meesiamp made Exusiai’s wings and managed to get them to float by connecting each bit with wire.

It really makes a difference too. It elevates Meesiamp’s Exusiai cosplay from great to practically flawless. The hell-firing angel looks ready to defend Rhodes Island and help fight back against Reunion ⁠— all in a day’s work.

 

It’s not the first Arknights cosplay meesiamp has done. She also cosplayed the Saintess Pramanix, even going as far as designing her trademark bell.

Now with one of the Penguin Logistics characters down, here’s to hoping that messiamp takes on some of the others! Texas, Mostima, Croissant ⁠— all are fan-favorites of Arknights players, and if they’re anything like her Exusiai cosplay, they’ll be amazing.

If you were looking for something a bit different though, meesiamp also cosplays a bunch of League of Legends champions, and even takes on anime hits like Demon Slayer. Check them out over at her Instagram page!