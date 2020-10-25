Genshin Impact cosplayer burns it up as flawless Amber - Dexerto

A Genshin Impact cosplayer with a keen eye has done a fantastic job of recreating one of the game’s earliest characters, Amber, breathing a real-life edge into the anime-style character.

Genshin Impact took the world by storm in late September when it was released, just when the internet thought there couldn’t possibly be any more viral games to sweep up millions of players like Among Us and Fall Guys did.

The game is an open-world RPG, in a very similar vein to Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but with its anime art-style, fascinating storyline, and elemental magic mechanic, the game has managed to solidify itself as an independently brilliant game in its own right.

It is free to play, but users are able to purchase wishes that allow them to take chances at finding their most desired characters from the hugely varied list. One character that does not require any wishes to be made, however, is Amber, among the first characters that you meet and are able to play as in the game.

We’ve seen some fantastic cosplays of various Genshin characters, including a stunning Jean and a magical Lisa, characters that have proven to be immensely popular since the game’s release.

Amber has been somewhat of a lackluster character for some, and the subject of many memes, but nonetheless she also has many loyal fans who appreciate her for her perky personality and archery skills, along with her convenient fire-based abilities.

Instagram user babsofthegalaxy had a go at recreating the Outrider of the Knights of Favonius, and she did an amazing job at bringing her to life.

Her headdress is an exact replica of Amber’s – two red bunny-like ears that fold slightly, complete with a stunning gold trim that complements the deep red perfectly.

The tiny cropped red jacket looks equally as stylish as it does functional, with flying goggles hung around her neck, and coordinating golds and browns overlaying the red just like the original.

Her corset pulls the attention in the look, sitting perfectly on her waist with brilliantly reflective and intricate gold patterns forming the center-piece. On her hips sit pocket-size bags, and on her legs she sports Amber’s red socks and white boots.

The level of attention to detail in this look is just outstanding, and when comparing babsofthegalaxy to her Genshin counterpart, it’s no wonder that the cosplay went viral on Reddit with 30,000 upvotes.