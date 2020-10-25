 Genshin Impact cosplayer burns it up as flawless Amber - Dexerto
Genshin Impact cosplayer burns it up as flawless Amber

Published: 25/Oct/2020 17:40

by Georgina Smith
Amber from Genshin Impact alongside cosplayer babsofthegalaxy
miHoYo / Instagram: babsofthegalaxy

A Genshin Impact cosplayer with a keen eye has done a fantastic job of recreating one of the game’s earliest characters, Amber, breathing a real-life edge into the anime-style character.

Genshin Impact took the world by storm in late September when it was released, just when the internet thought there couldn’t possibly be any more viral games to sweep up millions of players like Among Us and Fall Guys did.

The game is an open-world RPG, in a very similar vein to Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but with its anime art-style, fascinating storyline, and elemental magic mechanic, the game has managed to solidify itself as an independently brilliant game in its own right.

It is free to play, but users are able to purchase wishes that allow them to take chances at finding their most desired characters from the hugely varied list. One character that does not require any wishes to be made, however, is Amber, among the first characters that you meet and are able to play as in the game.

Genshin Impact cast of characters
miHoYo
Genshin Impact features a vibrant and loveable cast of characters.

We’ve seen some fantastic cosplays of various Genshin characters, including a stunning Jean and a magical Lisa, characters that have proven to be immensely popular since the game’s release.

Amber has been somewhat of a lackluster character for some, and the subject of many memes, but nonetheless she also has many loyal fans who appreciate her for her perky personality and archery skills, along with her convenient fire-based abilities.

Instagram user babsofthegalaxy had a go at recreating the Outrider of the Knights of Favonius, and she did an amazing job at bringing her to life.

Her headdress is an exact replica of Amber’s – two red bunny-like ears that fold slightly, complete with a stunning gold trim that complements the deep red perfectly.

The tiny cropped red jacket looks equally as stylish as it does functional, with flying goggles hung around her neck, and coordinating golds and browns overlaying the red just like the original.

Her corset pulls the attention in the look, sitting perfectly on her waist with brilliantly reflective and intricate gold patterns forming the center-piece. On her hips sit pocket-size bags, and on her legs she sports Amber’s red socks and white boots.

The level of attention to detail in this look is just outstanding, and when comparing babsofthegalaxy to her Genshin counterpart, it’s no wonder that the cosplay went viral on Reddit with 30,000 upvotes.

Cosplay

My Hero Academia cosplayer camouflages herself as picture-perfect Froppy 

Published: 25/Oct/2020 7:00

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
My Hero Academia Froppy Cosplay
Viz Media / Instagram: @janevindom

Froppy

Froppy is an incredibly popular hero in My Hero Academia, but although she’s loved and adored by many, one cosplayer has taken it to the next level with a flawless cosplay.

Tsyu Asui, better known as Froppy due to her amazing and versatile frog quirk, is a fan-favorite in My Hero Academia. She’s smart, strong, and can do anything a frog can do. Naturally, that makes her the perfect hero in missions that involve water and deep-diving.

However, although her abilities are awesome, fans love her personality more than anything else. Froppy is honest and sincere, which makes her a little blunt at times, but in a good way. 

Froppy is also cool, calm, and collected in most situations. She follows the morals and principles that are most important to her. Recovery Girl described her as a “perfect pillar of emotional support.” It makes sense, considering she acts as a maternal figure in the class and is often the voice of reason.

My Hero Academia Froppy Cosplay
Viz Media
Tsuyu Asui, better known as Froppy, is a good friend and ally to her classmates in My Hero Academia.

My Hero Academia cosplayer Jane Vindom wanted to show her favorite character some love. She slipped into an incredible Froppy cosplay, and it left thousands of followers on her Instagram speechless.

“Hippity, hoppity your heart is now my property!” she said. “Froppy from BNHA cosplay! I hope everyone is having a wonderful day!” Truth be told, if they weren’t already, her cosplay would brighten their day.

Jane Vindom strikes a curious pose, and it shows off all the best parts of her outfit. The costume is brilliant, from the shade of green and the yellow and black stripes to the white gloves and chunky wrist-piece.

The hint of green in her hair, the make-up around her eyes, and the frog-goggles are on point too. It all comes together and round off into one of the best Froppy cosplays we’ve ever seen. Here’s a second image that shows off the belt, which couldn’t be seen in the first.

The belt includes what appears to be green gems, exactly like the costume in the show. The only thing that’s missing is Froppy’s tongue. But to be fair, how could anyone pull that off? It’s twenty-meters long and strong enough to lift multiple people.

Jane Vindom’s pieced together a wonderful Froppy cosplay. It’s one that other My Hero Academia fans and cosplayers will be sure to love. But the best part is, she wore it well too.

My Hero Academia is currently in-between seasons, but the next one is set to launch in mid-to-late 2021.