Diablo cosplayer leads the chorus as Auriel in heavenly look

Just in time for Diablo 2 Resurrected, one cosplayer has recreated the High Heavens’ most beloved angel; Auriel, the Archangel of Hope.

When you picture Blizzard’s iconic dungeon crawler, Diablo, you likely see the Lord of Terror himself. The terrifying creature has become the franchise’s most iconic character, but there’s a lot more to it than just the Prime Evil himself.

Enter the hosts of the High Heavens. For every villain there’s a hero, and the most pure among them is Auriel, the Archangel of Hope.

The leader of the choruses of the High Heavens, one cosplayer has brought her down to earth to celebrate of the upcoming release of Diablo 2: Resurrected.

Diablo cosplayer channels hope as Auriel

Handcrafted by Tiffany Gordon Cosplay, this spectacular rendition of the beloved Archangel looks as beautiful as it does battle ready.

“I’ve always been a fan of the Diablo franchise, but I really fell in love with it when I played Diablo 3,” Tiffany told Dexerto. “I specifically loved the design of the wings for Auriel when I saw the cinematics. I’ve always been interested in Auriel as a character but at that point, I knew I really wanted to try to create her.”

Taking “two and a half months while I was working a full-time job,” Tiffany stated that “at the time, this was the most difficult cosplay I had ever made.”

The work certainly paid off, though, as the highlight of this outfit are the way those absolutely spectacular wings interconnect and, in turn, highlight all of the detail that has gone into crafting that beautiful white and gold armor.

This was only the start of her Diablo cosplay journey, however, as she has gone on to create an absolutely stunning version of Tyrael, the Archangel of Justice turned Aspect of Wisdom.

She confesses that she also “hope[s] to one day make Malthiel and or Lilith,” the latter being the prime antagonist of the upcoming Diablo 4.

Will we see the Daughter of Hatred arrive just in time for release? We’ll have to wait and see. However, if you’re looking to try out some Diablo cosplays yourself, Tiffany has a whole section of her website and YouTube dedicated to teaching budding cosplayers to replicate these stunning outfits.

So stay a while and listen, because Tiffany’s Sanctuary story hasn’t quite come to an end yet.