What is cosplay: A beginner's guide - Dexerto What is cosplay?

What is cosplay: A beginner’s guide

Published: 22/Jan/2021 15:20

by Lauren Bergin
It’s safe to say that cosplayers are starting to take over the internet, but what is cosplay? And why on Earth is it all over your timeline? 

If there’s ever been a comic convention in your city, you’ve likely seen a whole host of attendees dressed in the outfits of their favorite characters. This can be everything from anime stars to video game heroes.

The trend, however, has become ever more dominant over the past few years. With Instagram culture offering the perfect platform for cosplayers to share their art form, we’ve seen more and more of these creative individuals on our timelines and Twitch stream.

What exactly is cosplay though? Is it just a hobby? Or is it an industry? We’ve got all the answers for you right here.

What does cosplay mean?

Formed from an amalgamation of ‘costume’ and ‘play,’ cosplay is defined as the art of wearing costumes to portray characters from fiction. The most popular sectors are usually anime, video games or science fiction, though cosplay can come in almost any form.

Costumes can range from more basic replicas of the character’s outfit all the way to full blown recreations with LEDs, smoke emitters and more.

That begs the question though, is being a professional cosplayer actually feasible? Or is that just taking it a step too far?

Are there famous cosplayers?

The cosplay realm is open to a whole host of experiences, from casual artists to professional impersonators.

Above is Shirogane-Sama as the iconic Overwatch hero Tracer. Her Instagram account boasts an insane 627k followers, with her Twitter following not far behind with 231k. Using her art, she makes money vida a whole host of platforms, including Patreon.

When it comes to professional cosplays there is where most of the money is to be made. Exclusive Patreons and other membership platforms are where the cosplay industry thrives economically, something that’s been amplified by the current global situation.

Another way for cosplayers to flaunt their masterfully crafted outfits are at competitions, where cash prizes alongside whole swathes of goodies are up for grabs.

What is a cosplay convention?


Comic and cosplay conventions offer artists not only the opportunity to attend an event in their favorite cosplay, but also a chance to compete.

Cosplay competitions are commonplace, with prizes ranging from applause at smaller events to insane cash prizes. For example, BlizzCon 2020 had cash prizes of up to $3,000.

In an ideal world this is where lesser known cosplayers can find their moment in the sun, a moment that may lead to cosplay stardom.

So that’s everything you really need to know about cosplay! If you fancy giving it a go yourself, we’ll be creating an easy cosplay guide in the future. Until then though, keep an eye on the cosplay section of Dexerto, where we upload a whole host of cosplays that will blow your mind!

Disney cosplayer becomes enchanting princess Cinderella

Published: 21/Jan/2021 18:59 Updated: 21/Jan/2021 19:05

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Disney Princess Cinderella next to cosplayer.
Disney / Instagram: @anastasia_lion, @ph_mosienko

A Disney cosplayer went viral on Instagram after enchanting viewers with her jaw-dropping take on beloved princess, Cinderella. 

One of the most iconic animated films of all time, Cinderella is still as influential as it was when it made its debut in 1950. The Disney adaptation brought a magical take on a classic fairytale and is often considered the best version of the story.

Prolific cosplayer ‘Anastasia Lion’ celebrated the beloved movie by bringing its princess protagonist to life with her insanely accurate costume. Her stunning re-creation of the heroine will be sure to leave fans in awe.

Screenshot of Cinderella transforming in Disney animation film.
Disney
The Disney princess is based off a classic folk tale.

Disney cosplayer becomes real life Cinderella

The fairy tale centers on Cinderella, who is mistreated by her wicked stepmother. Her fate changes, however, when her fairy godmother transforms her into a princess so that she can attend the Royal Ball.

Cosplayer Anastasia Lion made waves on social media when she shared her true-to-life take on the Disney heroine. The Russian-based artist faithfully re-created the character’s look from the beginning of the movie when she is a servant for her step-family.

Photographer ‘ph_mosienko’ brilliantly captured the moment, with their work bringing the animation’s visual style to life. Anastasia looks so much like the Disney princess, it’s almost as if she’s walked out of the screen.

In another stunning shot by Elizaveta, the cosplayer showed off her depiction of Cinderella’s flowing blue dress which she wears to the Royal Ball. The gorgeous stone pillars and flowing flowers in the background bring the whole piece together, as it truly looks like the princess is fleeing the event before midnight. 

Despite releasing over 70 years ago, Walt Disney’s enchanting take on the classic folk tale has become iconic in pop culture. Viewers around the world still love the film, and it’s popular in the cosplay community.

Those who have managed to never see the 1950 movie can watch its HD remaster on streaming services Disney+ and Amazon Prime. It is also available to purchase on all digital platforms. 