Demon Slayer cosplayer pulls strings as Mother Spider Demon

A talented Demon Slayer fan has breathed life into one of the show’s most tragic villains, Mother Spider Demon, with an incredible cosplay that looks as though the character has crawled out of the screen and into reality.

In the Ufotable, Inc anime, protagonists Tanjiro and his monster-turned sister Nezuko join the Demon Slayer Corps to try and find a way to turn his sibling back into a human. Along the way, they meet the Spider Demon Family – a clan living in a dense forest on Natagumo Mountain, led by Rui of the Twelve Kizuki.

The Mother has one of the most heartbreaking backstories in the story, making her an instant favorite. One fan, Sabriel from sabriel_cosplay, has shown their love for the unfortunate character by bringing her to life with an amazing cosplay.

Epic Demon Slayer Mother Spider Demon cosplay

Sabriel really has made it look as though the character has come to life, using a perfectly replicated white-lined kimono. “I asked a seamstress to sew the kimono,” she said, revealing details about her work in an exclusive interview with Dexerto.

“But the fun part was the makeup,” she revealed, which turned out amazing with the use of face paint for the woman’s ghostly complexion and signature red spider markings. “The white skin was the toughest step since it’s really hard to make it look even.”

Mother Spider Demon has white eyes in the anime, something which the cosplayer recreated flawlessly using white contact lenses. “I wanted the eye makeup to be [accurate] so I used 3 different pairs of lashes per eye and hand painted them green,” she revealed. “After placing the red dots on my face the lenses were the last step that put the whole look together.”

As for why Sabriel chose to cosplay Mother Spider Demon in the first place? “I fell in love with the character the very first time I saw her,” she said.

“The backstory was very touching and the stunning design convinced me to make her cosplay.”

You can see more of Sabriel’s work over on her Instagram page where she’s posted other amazing cosplays from Darling in the Franxx, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and more.

If this has made you want to watch Demon Slayer, you can catch the whole of season one on Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Hulu.

After that, there’s the Mugen Train movie which bridges seasons one and two. It’s available on Funimation and most major paid streaming platforms right now.