Demon Slayer: Mugen Train movie release date, on-demand debut, more - Dexerto

Ever since Demon Slayer captivated audiences with its 2019 debut, anime fans have wondered when the series will return. Before Season 2, the epic story is continued by Mugen Train. Here is everything we know about the sequel film.

Demon Slayer was the breakout anime of 2019, taking the medium by storm with its gripping tale of a boy’s quest to avenge his family after they are brutally murdered by demons – all except his sister, who is turned into one.

After the final episode aired in September 2019, fans were left wondering when the series would be making its return. Here is all the details about the sequel film that continues the brutal story.

Demon Slayer: The Movie – what is it?

After the final episode of Season 1 aired on television, it was followed by an announcement that the series would be coming back as a feature length film before Season 2.

The name of the film is titled Demon Slayer: The Movie – Mugen Train. It serves as a “direct sequel” to the first season, while also bridging the gap for the eventual second one.

The project is helmed by Haruo Sotozaki, who directed Tales of Symphonia and Tales of Zestiria the X. All of the original cast members also return to reprise their roles.

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train trailer

Following a short tease, fans got their first taste of the film with a full length trailer in October 2019. The ominous one-minute video leads with some spooky narration. “Within a short period of time, over 40 people have disappeared from this train,” it begins.

“The corps sent a few swordsmen, but they all went silent…” it continues, before cutting to Tanjiro and Zenitsu discovering that the train has demons on board.

Fans then get an epic introduction to the Flame Pillar, who exclaims, “With the crimson flame blade of Rengoku, I shall burn you to the bone!”

Demon Slayer: The Movie plot

Those who stay up to date with the manga already know that the film’s title refers to the “Infinity Train” arc in the story, which runs from chapter 54-69. The train plot is what the film solely focuses on.

In the story, Tanjiro and his allies, Zenitsu and Inosuke, purchase tickets to ride the Infinity Train in the hopes of meeting the Flame Pillar, Kyojuro Rengoku.

However, the powerful swordsman is investigating a mystery on board where people are mysteriously vanishing, and the series main cast finds themselves entangled in its web.

While Mugen Train hit Japan on October 16, 2020 and quickly became the country’s highest-grossing movie of all time, it wouldn’t be until April 23, 2021 that it released in cinemas in the West.

As with many anime films such as Studio Ghibli and Makoto Shinkai, a lot of theaters offer both the subbed and dubbed versions depending on preference. So for those who prefer to watch their Japanese movies in the original language, the option is there.

The movie will also be coming to DVD and Blu-Ray, as well as on-demand services like Apple TV, Microsoft Store, and Amazon Video. There’s no release date set yet, but it is thought to be in July.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: #MugenTrain is the #1 movie in the U.S. this weekend! 🔥 Thank you to everyone who watched Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train! 🚂 pic.twitter.com/l7nJm7qhW2 — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) May 3, 2021

The film is a must-see for viewers excited to see how Tanjiro’s epic journey continues, as the theatrical release will bridge Season 1 and 2 together.

At the time of writing, there’s no word as to when the next installment in the Demon Slayer story will unfold. Though one thing’s for certain – fans are waiting with bated breath.