Darling in the Franxx cosplayer stuns as Zero Two in viral TikTok

A Darling in the Franxx cosplayer shared her mind-blowing take on Zero Two. The artist brought the anime protagonist to life in a viral TikTok.

Despite only making her debut in 2018, Darling in the Franxx protagonist Zero Two has already become one of the most beloved characters in the anime genre. Viewers can’t get enough of her fierce personality.

Popular cosplayer ‘kyatorin‘ celebrated the romantic sci-fi series by transforming into the iconic Studio Trigger heroine. Her perfect recreation of the half-klaxosaur pilot will leave fans of the show in awe.

Darling in the Franxx cosplayer becomes perfect Zero Two

The talented cosplayer brought the pink-haired character to life in a series of pictures on Instagram. In an August 14th post, kyatorin posed in Zero Two’s signature red bodysuit which she wears when piloting a Franxx in the show.

While cosplays of the character often use cloth, kyatorin’s depiction of the outfit goes the extra mile by using a latex-like material. Her depiction of the uniform really pops with an incredible amount of detail because of it.

Photographer ‘huberthuyphotography‘ captured the artist re-creating the heroine’s stance from the anime. The stunning moon backdrop ties the whole piece together by mirroring the sci-fi themes.

As if her insanely accurate costume wasn’t already mind-blowing enough, the cosplayer brought Zero Two to life in a viral TikTok. In the adorable clip, kyatorin dances in the anime heroine’s red pilot uniform while flashing a peace sign.

Darling in the Franxx isn’t the only anime kyatorin has recreated – the skilled artist has also dressed up as characters such as Nezuko Kamado and Shinobu Kocho from Demon Slayer as well.

Those interested in checking out the rest of her incredible work can catch more on her Instagram and TikTok accounts. The cosplayer also streams games such as Genshin Impact on Twitch.