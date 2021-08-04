Demon Slayer cosplayer wins hearts as Love Pillar Mitsuri Kanroji

A Demon Slayer cosplayer showed fans of the anime what Mitsuri Kanroji would look like in real life with her insanely accurate recreation.

While not getting much screen time in season 1 of the anime, Demon Slayer fans can’t get enough of Slayer Corps member Mitsurir Kanroji. The vibrant heroine has stolen the hearts of viewers around the world.

A talented cosplayer celebrated the popular character by bringing her to life with her mind-blowing costume. The artist looks so much like the protagonist, it’s almost as if the Love Pillar has slashed her way out of the screen.

Demon Slayer cosplayer stuns as true-to-life Mitsuri Kanroji

Cosplayer ‘cosd0ll‘ shared her stunning recreation of the anime heroine in a series of posts on her Instagram. The artist faithfully depicted the character’s signature Demon Slayer Corps uniform, which is stylized with a white-collar shirt that is unbuttoned at the top.

Cosd0ll absolutely nailed the Love Pillar’s iconic pink braided hair, which is no easy feat as her bangs and braids are have tinges of green-dyed throughout. The artist even included details such as mirroring Mitsuri’s birthmarks that sit under each eye.

Photographer ‘thereallarkas‘ captured the cosplayer posing as Kanroji laying across the floor. The picture could easily be mistaken from a scene straight out of the manga or anime.

In another picture taken by ‘johannknorst_cp‘, the skilled artist adorably captured Mitsuri Kanroji’s bubbly personality holding up a pair of chopsticks. The up-close portrait shot show just how accurate she managed to portray the heroine’s look – especially her striking green eyes.

Demon Slayer isn’t the only show cosd0ll has portrayed either. The cosplayer has re-created characters from other series such as Darling in the Franxx and Kakegurui Compulsive Gambler.

Those interested in seeing more of her work can catch the rest of her incredibly detailed costumes on her Instagram page here.