Cyberpunk 2077 cosplayer rules over Night City as edgy Rogue

Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City is home to a whole cast of fascinating characters, but one cosplayer has brought the game’s best fixer, Rogue, into the real world with this stunning outfit.

While many have relegated Cyberpunk 2077 into the depths of unfinished video game history, CD Projekt Red have been hard at work trying to rebuild the game’s tattered reputation.

With Patch 1.4 being next up, hopefully we’ll be able to traverse the bloodstained streets of Night City without the irritating glitches.

Anxiously awaiting the new update is German cosplayer, Skunk, whose spectacular cosplay of local fixer queen, Rogue, will leave you desperate to jump back into the game.

Cyberpunk Rogue cosplay will take your breath away

Despite Cyberpunk’s infamous bugs and glitches, Skunk instantly fell in love with the game. “Last year I played the game and, although the bugs were bad, I finished it,” she told Dexerto. “I really loved the look of Rogue and, to be honest, I really wanted to have this shirt! So I made it, one thing led to another, and then voila! A whole costume.”

Not only did that iconic ‘SURVIVE’ jumper take her interest, but Rogue’s entire vibe resonates perfectly with her own. “I think she is a very strong character and I really liked the idea to cosplay a grandma who doesn’t look like one. I mean she rules the city! How bada** can you be at 80+ years old?!”

Considering Skunk’s Twitter bio notes that she “likes it bada**,” this cosplay seems to have been written in the stars for her – and it looks it, too!

Silvery hair cascades down her shoulders, framing the black panel on her iconic yellow sweater. Tight leather jeans cling to her legs, with every cybernetic implant perfectly recreated. Honestly, you’d be forgiven for assuming this was a 3D render of Night City’s black market queen.

“For me, it was important to have darker grey hair than in-game because it looks more realistic,” she notes. “Also, to handle an undercut without having one was a big experiment. The funniest thing is that I made the font with Microsoft Paint. Also, the earrings were hairbands before!

“Despite looking easy, it was a lot of work, because the pattern of the pants was very complicated I needed to sew some parts by hand. The shoes were also difficult. I bought some cheap boots and constructed a whole new design on them. For example, the golden shoe caps are one of my favorite parts because they are shiny, but still used and broken.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SKUNK (@msskunk)

Describing the costume as a “solid seven out of 10,” it was absolutely worth it, and it turns out it hasn’t dampened her love for the character.

“I also have everything at home for another Rogue costume (young Rogue in her leather jacket she also wears later in the game again)” and we can’t wait to see Skunk step through time and relive Rogue’s past. Until then, be sure to keep an eye on her Instagram for some more stunning outfits!