Twitch streamer encounters funniest Cyberpunk 2077 glitch yet

A Twitch streamer encountered the funniest Cyberpunk 2077 yet, which left both himself and chat surprised with its timing.

Cyberpunk 2077 hasn’t been a stranger to bugs or glitches. Ever since its release in December of 2020, the game has gotten to experience a fair share of them.

At first, the mishaps were more abundant upon release but they later tapered off as time went on. The time after release allowed for CD Projekt RED to work on them.

This doesn’t mean that the game is entirely glitch or bug-free though, as even though it’s been out for a year, it still has them.

Twitch streamer encounters Cyberpunk 2077 glitch in hilarious fashion

During his stream on December 19, Twitch streamer, CmdData figured he’d pay Cyberpunk 2077 a visit once again.

The game was running fine — no bugs or glitches — until 50 minutes into the stream one of his mods commented in the chat about a bug they encountered, “When I tried to play it when I got my PC like six months ago, I got into some nightclub and everyone was T-posing and I never played again,” read CmdData while laughing.

After finishing a conversation with one of the game’s characters, the game sent CmdData into a cutscene, “That was six months ago, so maybe they fixed it,” he said prior to the cutscene beginning in response to what he had read.

The cutscene then proceeded to give the same actions as the ones he read just prior. This was quickly followed up by a “nevermind” and hysterical laughter.

It’s been a year since Cyberpunk 2077 had its initial release and bugs and glitches are still being found.