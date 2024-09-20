Cyberpunk fans prepare for “return to Night City” after Netflix teases new anime

A new Cyberpunk anime has been teased by Netflix, and it will take fans back to Night City. Here’s all we know about it.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been a sensation in the gaming world that has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. The game is still going strong after its massive 2.0 overhaul update and the critically acclaimed Phantom Liberty DLC.

The same charm of a futuristic dystopian Night City was brought by Netflix in 2022 with Cyberpunk Edgerunners anime that elevated the storyline and fanbase of the game to another level and brought it into the limelight.

Now following the success of Edgerunners, Netflix Animation has once again joined hands with CD Projekt RED to bring a new Cyberpunk anime that will take fans on a trip back to Night City. During Netflix Geeked Week, the official X account posted a short teaser with signature glitches from the game and the text, “Return to Night City”, hinting at the new show.

While this may not be another season of Edgerunners, because the storyline wrapped near the show’s finale, fans hope it is. One such fan said: “Edgerunners did win Anime of the Year, so it really did feel like it was only a matter of time before a sequel got announced. It was too damn good & people liked it too much for it to be a ‘one and done'”

Another one wrote: “Edgerunners battered and bruised my soul… but f**k it, we back Night City!”

On the other hand, some fans wish the show is a continuation of the game’s ending but that’s highly unlikely due to branched endings based on player choices.

Netflix/Studio Trigger

Although Edgerunners wrapped with a definitive ending to its characters, this may well not be another season of that – however, it may be set in the same universe but with a new set of characters. Who knows, maybe this time you might see a protagonist from the eyes of a Corpo or a Nomad instead of your traditional Street Kid.

Or if we’re thinking a bit ambitiously, this may very well be set during the time of Phantom Liberty DLC which takes you not only to Night City but opens up Dogtown and other storylines to explore as well.

Whatever it may be, both fans of Cyberpunk games and anime are in for a thrill when the new show is revealed and we have a release date on our hands.