X-Men ’97 creator confirms huge Morph & Wolverine fan theory

There’s a surprisingly touching moment between Morph and Wolverine in the X-Men ’97 Season 1 finale. Now, series creator Beau DeMayo has confirmed that moment is exactly what it looks like: Morph making a romantic declaration.

The X-Men ’97 finale sees fan-favorite Wolverine near death after having the unbreakable adamantium ripped from his body as retribution for attacking Magneto.

With the X-Men reunited in space, Morph is left to care for the injured Wolverine. In a surprise moment near the episode’s end, Morph shifts into Jean Grey and tells Wolverine, “She can’t say it, but I can. I love you, Logan. Stay with me.”

For many fans, it just looks like Morph is using Jean’s form to comfort the dying Wolverine. However, as DeMayo explained on X/Twitter, “Yes, Morph was confessing romantic feelings for Logan.”

The series has already teased viewers with the idea of Morph and Wolverine being more than just friends. The Episode 2 closing saw him transform into Sabretooth to cheer up Wolverine with a fight. In Episode 3, Morph believed he walked in on Wolverine showering and offered to help him clean his “hard-to-reach places.”

It’s a fun payoff for longtime fans. Morph was a major part of Wolverine’s arc in the original series, and his apparent death in the pilot episode drove much of Wolverine’s actions against the Sentinels.

His return in Season 2 as a brainwashed minion of Mister Sinister only served to make the trauma worse. Wolverine spent much of the season on the hunt for Morph, hoping to save his lost friend.

Though Morph disappeared for most of the series after Season 2, he remained a fan favorite and eventually made his way to X-Men comics.

With X-Men ’97, he’s returned with a new attitude free of trauma. The series also embraced Morph’s shapeshifter nature, writing the character as non-binary.

It’s not entirely clear what happens with the two next, though. Morph and Wolverine are not among the mutants seen in the finale’s ending, and their whereabouts and fate will have to wait for the eventual X-Men ’97 Season 2.

The entirety of X-Men ’97 Season 1 is available now on Disney+. While you’re waiting for more X-Men, you can read about all the X-Men ’97 Easter Eggs we could find or the comics that inspired X-Men ’97. You can also find out everything we know about X-Men ’97 Season 2.