Sabretooth War: Everyone who died so far in Wolverine’s bloodiest story ever

Marvel is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Wolverine with Sabretooth War, the most violent Wolverine story ever told, and the event is already racking up deaths left and right.

It is that time of year again when Wolverine and his arch-nemesis Sabretooth are going to claw-to-claw. The winner gets to survive, and the loser typically also survives because comics.

That may not be the case this time, though. Sabretooth War is billed as “the most violent Wolverine story ever” with a bold NOT FOR KIDS message slapped on the cover. It’s not kidding, either. The preview pages alone featured a team of mutilated X-Men and a Cyclops who had been split in half.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It’s all payoff for the current state of the X-Men books. After the Hellfire Massacre, mutant resurrection is no longer on the table. Dead is dead, and Sabretooth War is already capitalizing on that with a slew of deaths.

Warning, spoilers for Wolverine: Sabretooth War follow

Sabretooth War – Every death in the most violent Wolverine story so far

If you’re keeping score, here’s everyone who died in Wolverine: Sabretooth War so far.

Wolverine #41

The first chapter of Sabretooth War sees the deaths of Kid Omega/Quentin Quire, Fang/Akihiro, and a whole bunch of X-Men. It also puts a lot more beloved X-Men characters in danger, including Sage and X-23/Laura Kinney.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The issue opens with the reveal of Sabretooths from across the multiverse on Orchis Station Five, where they’ve been killing multiversal X-Men to train themselves to be the ultimate killers. The Sabretooths lead an assault on Krakoa. Having been off the board for the Hellfire Gala massacre, though, they’re surprised to find it abandoned.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

X-Force member Kid Omega investigates the presence on Krakoa, thinking it’s just mutants who have found their way home. Instead, he finds Sabretooths, who slash his throat and take him back to Station Five, where he’s eaten alive.

Article continues after ad

Marvel Comics Fang meets a grisly fate in Sabretooth War, all in the name of taunting Wolverine.

The Sabretooths move the assault to the North Pole, where Wolverine is in hiding with other X-Force members. Sabretooth kills Logan’s son, Akihiro, and other mutants being protected at the North Pole. In a final act, Sabretooth arranges the bodies to leave Logan a taunting message: Happy Birthday.

Article continues after ad

What is Sabretooth War?

Set in the shadow of the Fall of X, Sabretooth War sees Wolverine and Sabretooth duke it out. It’s the latest in a lifelong tradition of Sabretooth’s where he attacks and torments Wolverine on his birthday.

Article continues after ad

In the real-world sense, the event is to commemorate Wolverine’s anniversary. The popular X-Man turns 50 this year, having made his first appearance in 1974’s The Incredible Hulk #180.

Sabretooth War is a 10-part event that runs throughout 2024, with its finale slated for Wolverine #50. The book will ship bi-monthly throughout the event.

For more Wolverine and Marvel Comics news, be sure to stick with Dexerto.