X-Men ’97: Is Morph based on a Marvel Comics character?

X-Men ‘97 is bringing Morph back, and the character’s new design brings elements of two notable X-Men characters to animation.

X-Men ‘97 is quickly approaching, with toys and other merchandise already hitting shelves. Early on in the production of the series, fans learned of several returning characters, including Nightcrawler, Bishop, and Magneto.

Morph is among those too, which is a surprise. The character originally appeared in the first two episodes of X-Men: The Animated Series before being killed by Sentinels. He would later be resurrected through the manipulations of Mister Sinister before the X-men saved him, though he would leave the team to cope with his PTSD from the experience.

While many fans believed Morph to be an original character, that’s not the case. And now, thanks to his X-Men ‘97 appearance, we can see that he’ll now be the amalgamation of two X-Men characters.

X-Men: The Animated Series’ Morph is a repurposed X-Men villain

The original Morph from X-Men: The Animated Series is based on X-Men villain Changeling. The character is a fairly obscure villain with a confusing history.

Marvel Comics Dying and seeking closure, Changeling agreed to impersonate Xavier, ultimately dying in his place.

Changeling originally debuts as a member of a mutant terrorist organization but leaves them when he learns they’re actually led by an alien. Years later, he appears before Professor Xavier, dying of cancer and seeking an opportunity to redeem himself before his death.

At that time, Professor X was preparing for an alien invasion and sought to go underground to prepare. Changeling used his shapeshifting powers to replace Xavier. Changeling, pretending to be Xavier, would die in his 1968’s X-Men #42. The team would believe Xavier dead until X-Men #65 the following year.

X-Men ‘97’s Morph is a mix of two characters

Changeling was used for X-Men: The Animated Series because he was a fairly unknown character. However, this popularity in the series led to a new version appearing in the comics, now going by the Morph codename. The new X-Men ‘97 Morph combines elements of Changeling with the X-Men: Age of Apocalypse and Exiles versions of the character.

Marvel Comics Saved from the timeline before their deaths, the Exiles fixed problems with the multiverse.

The Age of Apocalypse version would be visually different, with ivory white skin and muted facial features, most notably missing a nose. A later version of this character from another Earth would join the Exiles, a team of dimension-hopping mutants who fixed damaged timelines, not unlike Spider-Verse’s Spider-Society.

The Exiles version of Morph has been the most popular version to date and tends to be the template for new Morph iterations. The X-Men ‘97 take updates Morph’s appearance to match the newer design but retains the classic X-Men costume and bomber jacket from the first run of the cartoon.

