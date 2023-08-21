How old is Wolverine? Age in comics, X-Men & Wolverine actor age explained

Wolverine as depicted in various comics and the film Days of Future Past.

Marvel Comics’ Wolverine is one of the most popular characters ever to grace comic books, but he’s full of mystery. The most asked question by far has to be: exactly what is Wolverine’s age?

When Wolverine was first introduced in a 1974 issue of The Incredible Hulk, nobody could have guessed the stir he would make. Since then, the character has become one of the most popular characters of any medium, instantly recognizable and almost universally beloved.

Part of that was because of the mystery surrounding him. Wolverine had no memory of his past, and stories kept establishing a longer and longer timeline. Soon Wolverine was known to be a full-grown man even during World War II and implied to have been alive for even longer.

Wolverine finally got his memories back after the House of M event, which allowed for a definitive timeline to be set. Since then, while some numbers are still a little fuzzy, Wolverine’s definitive age has been detailed across various stories.

Why is Wolverine so old?

Wolverine’s able to age more slowly because of his mutant power: an accelerated healing factor. The healing factor is unique to Wolverine just because of how strong it is, but that’s not to say it’s unique unto itself.

Marvel Comics Wolverine meets Captain America during World War II.

Plenty of other Marvel characters have a healing factor, but only Sabretooth or Deadpool could be said to have ones on par with Wolverine. It’s kept Wolverine looking roughly the same age he entered his late 30s. What sets Wolverine apart is that his ability to heal is actually much stronger than typically seen in stories.

It’s been explained over the years that the Adamantium coating Wolverine’s bones keeps his healing factor running at a steady level to fight off metal poisoning. Because of this, his healing factor is never really at full strength. Stories where Wolverine loses the adamantium drive this home with his power going out of control, often resulting in physical or mental changes.

Wolverine’s age in Marvel Comics

Wolverine is somewhere between 130-150 years old, though a specific age or year has never been revealed. A lot of this is likely because Marvel prefers a sliding time scale so they don’t have to age up characters repeatedly.

Marvel Comics Wolverine runs along with his pack in Origin #5.

Wolverine’s backstory was a mystery for most of his life, but 2001’s Wolverine: Origin revealed he was born sometime in the late 19th century. In the comics, Wolverine is revealed to be James Howlett. His powers first manifest when he sees his father killed by his groundskeeper, Thomas Logan, who is implied to be Wolverine’s real father.

Wolverine kills Thomas, but the traumatic memory is erased by his healing factor. He leaves with his childhood friend, Rose. As an adult, Logan’s son Dog arrives and tries to get revenge for his father; in the fray, Rose is killed, and Logan again sees his memories fade as he escapes to the woods.

Wolverine’s age in X-Men movies

Wolverine is around 155 years old during the original X-Men film. We know this because in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Logan is said to have been born in 1845, a much more definitive number than the comics give us.

20th Century Fox Wolverine makes his last stand in Logan.

In Origins, Logan’s mutant healing factor is not the cause of his memory loss. Instead, after a lifetime as a weapon and tortured by his past, his memories are erased when he is shot with adamantium bullets, the damage from which results in memory loss.

We also know Wolverine dies at 184 years old in Logan. The film indicates Logan takes place in 2029, almost 30 years after his first adventure with the X-Men.

How old is Hugh Jackman?

Hugh Jackman was 32 when he first starred in 2000’s X-Men. When he played Wolverine for the “last” time in Logan, he was 49. Obviously, he’s not an immortal mutant who fled into the woods to become a raving madman.

Disney Wolverine dons his classic yellow costume in a set photo from Deadpool 3.

Jackman hails from Sydney and got his start on Australian television. X-Men was his first American role, but it led to a successful American career, with turns in films such as Van Helsing, Les Miserables, and The Greatest Showman.

Of course, he’s not done with Wolverine, either. Despite declaring Logan his last turn, he’ll return for Deadpool 3 alongside Ryan Reynolds. If the film releases on schedule in 2024, then Hugh Jackman will be 56 the last time he plays Wolverine. Assuming it is the last time.